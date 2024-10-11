Giants Defense Starting to Round into Mid-year Form
The New York Giants' defense has limited their opponents to lower score totals in recent games, demonstrating significant progress from Week 2.
Following the recent 29-20 over the Seattle Seahawks, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen stressed the importance of the defense staying focused and level-headed amid adversity and injuries.
“I think we're improving,” Bowen said Thursday. “It's always a challenge throughout the season to find continued improvement. I think the communication and familiarity of playing with each other have increased. We're young on the back end and have some new pieces up front. So, I think that chemistry is continuing to build.
“Guys are making plays, and we’ve been disruptive by getting our hands on balls last week. So, credit goes to them. They're making plays when we need them, which obviously helps us get them off the field.”
So far this season, the Giants' defense has recorded 302 tackles, 39 quarterback hits, 30 tackles for loss, and the most sacks in the league with 22. In addition to limiting their opponents to only two touchdowns per game, Bowen’s defense is fortunate enough to have a defensive lineman in Dexter Lawrence II, one of if not the best defensive linemen in the league.
Bowen said Lawrence is one of the league's best interior rushers and players. He said the key is putting players in the best positions to make an impact when it comes to having a solid game plan for opposing teams looking to counter their scheme.
“I feel lucky that I’m not an opposing offensive coordinator because Lawrence is a handful,” Bowen said about offenses facing off against Lawrence.
“As for our game plan, we want our guys in the best position to find success. It’s something we discussed throughout the season.
“We look for ways to ensure they can't truly eliminate him from the game every single snap. So, it’s a work in progress. We continue to find different ways to counter as well. It’s something we spend time on week to week. First, second down, third down, whatever it might be, just finding ways to really allow your most impactful players to impact based on their skill sets.”
Though the Giants have seen a surge in defensive production, it’s been a process without some key players. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery earlier this week, and some saw it as a blow. Also, there was an absence of cornerbacks Dru Phillps and Adoree Jackson, who both sustained calf injuries.
“I think it's staying level-headed, it's a tough league,” Bowen said. “It's not always going to be roses. We know there's going to be adversity every single game. Being able to respond when things happen, good or bad, and understanding it's a four-quarter game.
“Guys are playing with confidence, and we're getting to the point where we can overcome some things. They fight and battle through it. It’s just the culture in general. It's not all doom and gloom. All it takes is one play. It takes one guy to make one play to turn the tide, and I think our guys are buying into that and believing in it.”
The Giants will have their defense test on Sunday in a primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.