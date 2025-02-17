The Worst Move Giants Could Make in Roster Building Process
The famous philosopher George Santayana once said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
The New York Giants can learn from the quote this offseason from looking back at their roster construction in past years.
General manager Joe Schoen did not select an offensive lineman in last year's draft. Instead, he solidified the line by signing tackle Jermaine Elumenor and guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Greg Van Roten in free agency to solidify the lines.
They also added backup guards Aaron Stinnie and Austin Schlottman, but it was not enough, as the offensive line dealt with many injuries.
The Giants used ten different offensive line combinations, and they tied for the most in the league. The line improved in the early stages, but the progress went out the window when Andrew Thomas went down with a season-ending foot injury.
The coaching staff tried Josh Ezeudu, and long-time right tackle Chris Hubbard instead of Thomas, but both players were benched for poor play. They were forced to shift Eluemunor to left tackle to solidify the position.
This led to 2020 first-round pick Evan Neal resuming duties on the right side after starting the season on the bench. Neal was supposed to cross-train as a guard in the offseason before ankle surgery put a wrench in that plan.
The interior offensive line was more sturdy than the tackle positions. Van Roten started in all 17 games, and Runyan started in 13 games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Center John Michael Schmitz missed two games this season while dealing with a shoulder injury for the second consecutive year.
As a unit, the line finished the season with 215 total pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks allowed. They also ranked 26th in pass-block win rate and 27th in run-block win rate. They ranked 23rd in PFF's offensive line ranking.
The offensive line experienced similar issues in 2023, allowing 85 sacks, the second-most in league history since sacks became a tracked stat. Even after that season, Schoen opted to bring in veteran free agents instead of the draft.
This time, he should take notes from division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on how they built their line.
Philadelphia has drafted five linemen in the last four draft classes. They used premium draft picks, drafting a lineman in the first three rounds in three out of their four previous drafts, to solidify their line and add depth. They also do a terrific job allowing their prospects to develop in a backup role.
This season, the Eagles' offensive line ranked sixth in pass block win rate and ninth in run block win rate. They also finished the season with the second-most rushing yards in the league (3,048), behind the Ravens, and averaged 179.3 rushing yards per game.
Schoen drafted four linemen in his first four draft classes, but none developed under two different offensive line coaches. However, there is room for optimism under second-year coach Carmen Bricillo.
Last season, Neal was seen as a bust but improved from a 39.8% overall PFF grade in 2023 to 61.2% in 2024, According to PFF. He also ranked with a run-blocking grade of 80.8%
The Giants need depth but also have a hole at right guard. Van Roten is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Giants should re-sign him and draft a guard to add depth to the interior line.
In fact, Schoen should not be afraid to add multiple offensive linemen during and after the draft.