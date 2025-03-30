This Giants Player Named “Most Overpaid” in New Analysis
EAST RUTHERFORD—For the most part, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen hasn’t gone too wild with doling out big-money contracts. Still, there is one contract in particular that Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon feels is a gross overpayment of the player in question.
That player is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is in the midst of a five-year, $117.5 million contract but who, due to injuries the last two seasons, has played in just 16 games and, per Gagnon, “has only really shined in one of his five pro seasons.”
While injuries have been a cause for concern, Thomas has consistently been the Giants' best offensive lineman over the last two years, and it’s not even close.
In just 416 snaps last season, Thomas was the only Giants offensive lineman to finish with grades of 71.8 or higher in Pro Football Focus’s grading system for both run blocking and pass protection, his 16 total pressures being the lowest among Giants offensive linemen who plate din at least 400 snaps.
The same could be said of 2023 when Thomas missed a large chunk of the season after suffering a hamstring strain in the team’s Week 1 regular-season opener. That year, Thomas finished with a 97.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating, the best among the Giants offensive linemen who played at least 150 total pass-blocking snaps.
The injuries have been unfortunate, but it cannot be disputed that when Thomas is not in the lineup, the offensive line isn’t the same, and there are two seasons’ worth of evidence to support that notion.
The Giants and Thomas just need to figure out a way to keep him on the field because, until further notice, Thomas is without question the crown jewel of that offensive line.
