The Jaguars Cannot Seem to Figure Out This Nagging Issue
The Jacksonville Jaguars ran for over 125 yards in four of their first five and five of their first seven games. They rushed for over 90 yards in seven of their first eight games.
They were undoubtedly one of the best-rushing teams in the National Football League through the first half of the season; few running-back duos were better than Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
Even through multiple losing streaks, the two running backs powered the Jaguars' offense to a top-10 rushing total in the league at one point during the season. However, injuries hit the Jaguars’ running backs when injuries forced Etienne to miss multiple games, placing more of the workload on Bigsby.
Bigsby performed well during Etienne’s time away, averaging nearly 100 yards per game during those two games.
However, in the Jaguars' previous five games, they have failed to run for over 60 yards in three. They have only rushed for over 90 yards in one of their last five games.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained what he believes the problem is.
“Some of it too, if you look at some of the defensive lines we’ve played; take a look at last week with those two big D-tackles,” Pederson said. “It’s going to be the same this week. It’s sometimes just tough. I think the thing that we’ve got to do a better job at is be more consistent in sticking with it. I think that’s something over the years when the run doesn’t work early, that’s something you just try to pull back and find something else to do.
“But I think you’ve just got to try to stick with it, and you’ve got to just make those adjustments on the sideline too during the game, halftime, and then even during the week in practice. You can vet some things out in the run game as you watch film, as you practice, and you really try out fine-tune it just a little bit more. But I’ll say this: the guys we’ve faced in the last couple weeks are some good D-lines. Some good tackles, we’ve faced some good ends. Sometimes it’s a little bit harder.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.