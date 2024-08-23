Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Evan Engram Checks In at No. 7
In a matter of weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 7: Evan Engram
One of the best free agent signings in franchise history, there is no question what kind of impact Evan Engram has had on the Jaguars' offense over the last two years. Engram has become a go-to target for Trevor Lawrence and has been one of the most productive tight ends in the entire NFL as a result.
Over the last two seasons, Engram ranks No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
It isn't just Engram's play that has made a difference. Engram is frequently the first player on the practice field day in and day out, and his leadership has had an effectious effect.
“Yeah, he's just kind of the ideal professional. The time he puts into his craft from his physical maintenance to just getting his body ready to go for practice. I don't even know if you guys see it, he's the last one off the field as well most times," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.
"Now, it's cool to watch, you look outside and Brenton Strange is right there next to him. So, Evan's still the first on the field, he's the last off the field and he's bringing people along. I think part of it, we try to tell our young guys, watch the right guy in your room."
Our top 25 list so far ...