Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Anton Harrison Takes No. 10 Spot
In a matter of weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 10: Anton Harrison
One of the youngest players on this list -- and one of just three first- or second-year players -- right tackle Anton Harrison kicks off our top 10.
Harrison had the lowest pressure rate of any rookie offensive tackle in 2023 after playing the most pass-protection snaps of any rookie tackle in football in the last two seasons. Of all offensive tackles over the last two seasons with at least 700 pass-protection snaps, Harrison's 27 pressures are the second-fewest behind Brian O'Neil in 2022.
Harrison, who has dealt with concussion symptoms during the last week of training camp, was often left on an island as a rookie and the Jaguars believe he can play either tackle spot. If they are right, then they have a versatile tackle on a rookie contract for the next three to four years.
"But as far as Anton’s ability to play right or left, this year what he did as a rookie. Coming into the National Football League and going up mano-mano on some of the best pass rushers, a gauntlet of pass rushers throughout the course of the year; you look at the pressure rate that he gave up and a guy that wasn’t given a lot of help in terms of chips and double teams and protection," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in January.
"You got to be nothing but proud of how he handled himself as a rookie. He’s only going to get better, there’s another young guy that really loves the game, loves to work and loves to compete. We expect great things from him. Do we feel like he can play left? Absolutely we do.”
