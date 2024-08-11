Jaguar Report

Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Travon Walker Debuts at No. 9

Travon Walker has a chance to fulfill his potential as a former No. 1 pick in the Jacksonville Jaguars' new scheme.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during first quarter action. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
In a matter of weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.

In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.

But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?

Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.

No. 9: Travon Walker

There is no question the Jaguars saw Travon Walker take a leap in 2023. He reached double-digit sacks and doubled his tackles for loss from five to 10 and nearly doubled his quarterback hits from 10 to 19. Walker's pass-rushing efficiency and win-rate improved as well, showing that Walker is a player on an upward trajectory.

Walker has always been a strong player against the run, but the Jaguars envision a future where he can take yet another step as a pass-rusher opposite Josh Hines-Allen. The dup was one of the most productive pass-rushing pairs in 2023 and can be even better if Walke continues to hone his game.

On top of Walker's own development as a pass-rusher, the Jaguars are also getting a version of Walker in a scheme more tailored to his skill-set. Walker entered the NFL as a player who thrived with his hand in the dirt, while the first two years of his career saw him potentially miscast as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

“Man, the defense that we're in now is, I feel like it fits me great. We're playing straightforward, and I feel like with me playing with my hand in the dirt, I feel a lot more explosive. I feel like I can just play ball now," Walker said earlier this month.

