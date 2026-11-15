Fantasy Football Week 10 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
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Week 10: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 10
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at NYJ
2
Brock Purdy
SF
at DAL
3
Drake Maye
NE
at DET
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. PIT
5
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at TEN
6
Jared Goff
DET
vs. NE
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at NYG
8
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at ATL
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. SF
10
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. CAR
See our full quarterback rankings 1-28 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 10
- Fabs's start of the week: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
- Fabs's sit of the week: Matthew Stafford, Rams
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 10
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. NE
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. KC
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at ATL
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at DAL
5
James Cook
BUF
at NYJ
6
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at CIN
7
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at NO
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. SF
9
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. MIA
10
Kyren Williams
LAR
at ARI
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 10
- Fabs's start of the week: Derrick Henry, Ravens
- Fabs's sit of the week: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 10
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. PIT
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at LV
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. NE
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. SF
5
Chris Olave
NO
vs. CAR
6
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. PIT
7
Christian Watson
GB
vs. MIN
8
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at GB
9
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. WAS
10
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. MIN
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 10
- Fabs's start of the week: Parker Washington, Jaguars
- Fabs's sit of the week: DK Metcalf, Steelers
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 10
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. LAR
2
George Kittle
SF
at DAL
3
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. SEA
4
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. WAS
5
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. MIA
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at ATL
7
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at NYJ
8
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. KC
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. NE
10
Hunter Henry
NE
at DET
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 10
- Fabs's start of the week: Tyler Warren, Colts
- Fabs's sit of the week: Tucker Kraft, Packers
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 10
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. SF
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. MIA
3
Jake Bates
DET
vs. NE
4
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. PIT
5
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at CLE
6
Will Reichard
MIN
at GB
7
Jason Myers
SEA
at LV
8
Cam Little
JAC
at TEN
9
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at DAL
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
at CIN
See our full kicker rankings 1-28 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 10
- Fabs's start of the week: Evan McPherson, Bengals
- Fabs's sit of the week: Matt Gay, Raiders
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team Def./ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 10
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Rams
LAR
at ARI
2
Texans
HOU
at CLE
3
Jaguars
JAC
at TEN
4
Chiefs
KC
at ATL
5
Bills
BUF
at NYJ
6
Seahawks
SEA
at LV
7
Ravens
BAL
vs. LAC
8
Packers
GB
vs. MIN
9
Vikings
MIN
at GB
10
Saints
NO
vs. CAR
See our full team defense rankings 1-28 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 10
Fabs's start of the week: Rams
Fabs's sit of the week: Steelers
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.