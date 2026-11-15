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Fantasy Football Week 10 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Get ready for an exciting Week 10 of fantasy football live with our experts.
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Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 10 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream.
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 10 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream. | Sports Illustrated

Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy.

Week 10: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 10

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at NYJ

2

Brock Purdy

SF

at DAL

3

Drake Maye

NE

at DET

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. PIT

5

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at TEN

6

Jared Goff

DET

vs. NE

7

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at NYG

8

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at ATL

9

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. SF

10

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. CAR

See our full quarterback rankings 1-28 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 10

  • Fabs's start of the week: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Matthew Stafford, Rams

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 10

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. NE

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. KC

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at ATL

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at DAL

5

James Cook

BUF

at NYJ

6

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at CIN

7

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at NO

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. SF

9

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. MIA

10

Kyren Williams

LAR

at ARI

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 10

  • Fabs's start of the week: Derrick Henry, Ravens
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 10

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. PIT

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at LV

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. NE

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. SF

5

Chris Olave

NO

vs. CAR

6

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. PIT

7

Christian Watson

GB

vs. MIN

8

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at GB

9

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. WAS

10

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. MIN

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 10

  • Fabs's start of the week: Parker Washington, Jaguars
  • Fabs's sit of the week: DK Metcalf, Steelers

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 10

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. LAR

2

George Kittle

SF

at DAL

3

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. SEA

4

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. WAS

5

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. MIA

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at ATL

7

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at NYJ

8

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. KC

9

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. NE

10

Hunter Henry

NE

at DET

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 10

  • Fabs's start of the week: Tyler Warren, Colts
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Tucker Kraft, Packers

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 10

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. SF

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. MIA

3

Jake Bates

DET

vs. NE

4

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. PIT

5

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at CLE

6

Will Reichard

MIN

at GB

7

Jason Myers

SEA

at LV

8

Cam Little

JAC

at TEN

9

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at DAL

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

at CIN

See our full kicker rankings 1-28 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 10

  • Fabs's start of the week: Evan McPherson, Bengals
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Matt Gay, Raiders

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team Def./ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 10

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Rams

LAR

at ARI

2

Texans

HOU

at CLE

3

Jaguars

JAC

at TEN

4

Chiefs

KC

at ATL

5

Bills

BUF

at NYJ

6

Seahawks

SEA

at LV

7

Ravens

BAL

vs. LAC

8

Packers

GB

vs. MIN

9

Vikings

MIN

at GB

10

Saints

NO

vs. CAR

See our full team defense rankings 1-28 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 10

Fabs's start of the week: Rams
Fabs's sit of the week: Steelers

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

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