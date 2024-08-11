Packers Stock Report After Beating Browns
The stock market is up and running once again.
No, I'm not a broker, and will not make you any money. The Green Bay Packers, however, have to feel bullish after their 23-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
While several players turned in strong performances against the Browns, others need to kick it into gear.
There are more opportunities ahead. Between now and the Aug. 27 roster cutdown, the Packers will have a joint practice and preseason game at the Denver Broncos next week and at home against the Baltimore Ravens the following week. Coach Matt LaFleur is learning toward next Sunday.
With that in mind, here are the players who are rising and falling in our latest Packers stock report.
Stock Up: QB Jordan Love
To keep this short and sweet like Jordan Love did his preseason debut: Last year, coach Matt LaFleur played his starters in the preseason because he felt he had to get them game reps. Now, he does not feel that way. Certain players get certain privileges during the preseason slate. It looks like Love has joined that fraternity.
Stock Up: DE Lukas Van Ness
Of all the players who got into the action on Saturday, Lukas Van Ness might have been the best player on the field.
Van Ness sacked Jameis Winston on the first defensive series of the game. That was the first of his three tackles for losses.
Van Ness missed a chance for another sack when Cleveland backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was able to spin free. Had Van Ness finished that play, the buzz surrounding him would be even higher.
Van Ness has had a solid camp, and looks to be someone taking the second-year leap that a draft-and-develop franchise relies on.
Stock Up: S Evan Williams
All Evan Williams does is make plays. It feels like he's had an interception every other day at training camp and, at minimum, is always around the ball.
Williams was able to have that translate to a game situation. On the first play of the third quarter, Williams stripped Cleveland running back John Kelly to give the Packers excellent field position.
Williams had six solo tackles, including an impressive one in open space that caused him to lose his helmet.
Williams appears to be behind Javon Bullard for the starting spot next to Xavier McKinney. The ability to always be around the ball and still be assignment-sound is reminiscent of Adrian Amos during his prime years in Green Bay.
If Williams can be anything like Amos was during his Green Bay tenure, the Packers will have struck gold in the fourth round.
Stock Up: WR Grant DuBose
As a seventh-round pick last year, Grant DuBose spent his rookie season on the practice squad. It's rare that general manager Brian Gutekunst releases one of his draft picks, but DuBose got caught in a numbers game at receiver.
This year, DuBose looks to be taking matters into his own hands. He was Green Bay's best receiver who played significant snaps on Saturday. He's made a play-per-day in training camp.
The top four on Green Bay's receiver depth chart is not debatable. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks are not only going to make the roster but have enormous roles on the offense.
Who will be the fifth receiver? The favorite was thought to be Bo Melton, and that may still be the case. However, DuBose has had a better camp than Melton and Malik Heath.
This is a battle that could go back and forth all the way to the end of camp, but DuBose has opened some eyes, including that of his starting quarterback.
“Grant’s been making plays every day since we started camp,” Love said postgame. “He’s been controlling what he can control, making big-time plays, knowing his assignments he’s been a great player."
Stock Up: Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson is picking right up where he left off as last year's league leader in rushing during the preseason.
Wilson did not have the splash play that he had in last year's preseason opener, when he broke an 80-yard touchdown at Cincinnati, but he was the best back for the Packers at Cleveland.
He averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 13 attempts, while scoring once.
Wilson is part of a crowded running back room.
Josh Jacobs is the unquestioned starter.
Marshawn Lloyd exited the game with a hamstring injury, but he's going to make the roster after the Packers spent a third-round pick on him in April.
AJ Dillon does not have any guaranteed money attached to his contract. The Packers could move on rather easily, but there has not been any indication that Dillon has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff or front office. His ball-security and pass-protection skills make him a reliable role player.
Stock Down: WR Bo Melton
When one of your competitor's stock goes up, chances are yours goes down.
That was the unfortunate reality for Bo Melton in Saturday's game. Melton had more drops (two) than receptions (one).
Meanwhile, DuBose had one of the best days of any player on the field.
Melton has appeared to be the leader in the clubhouse for the job as the team's fifth receiver. One bad day is not going to change that but, as the rest of the roster gets competitive, players on the roster bubble can not afford to stack too many bad days together.
Melton will need to bounce back next week.
Stock Down: RB AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon came into camp in the best shape of his life, according to everyone that was able to speak in front of a microphone.
Saturday was Dillon's first chance to wash the bitter taste of a poor 2023 season out of his mouth.
Dillon only got one series, and his blocking did not do him any favors, but Dillon finished with 2 yards on four carries.
That's not going to get it done.
Dillon does not appear to be in any danger of losing his job, but it's hard not to watch Saturday's performance and wonder if Wilson, last year's preseason hero, is more explosive, and thus a better fit as a change-up to Jacobs.
It'll be interesting to see how much Dillon plays next week, if at all. If he plays more snaps, it could be some insight into whether he's losing any traction to Wilson.
