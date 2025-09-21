Carolina Panthers boost offensive line depth going into must-win matchup with Falcons
The Carolina Panthers executed a key roster move heading into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. To add depth to the depleted offensive line, the team activated guard Brandon Walton from the practice squad to the active roster.
Offensive line health has been a problem early in the season for Carolina. This week, the team moved starters Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett to the injured reserve. Though Walton isn't in line to start for either Hunt or Corbett, he adds depth to the rotation in the Panthers' time of need.
The team can elevate Walton three times before he must be added to the active roster for good. The versatile lineman was on the Panthers practice squad last season and was elevated for one game in 2024, coincidentally, for anoth
The Panthers announced the news of Hunt and Corbett's moves to IR on Monday. Last week, both players went down with injuries against Arizona Cardinals. Pro Bowler Hunt suffered a torn bicep in the second half while Corbett suffered what was later confirmed as an MCL tear. Both could be season-ending injuries.
In the depth chart, the Panthers replaced Hunt with guard Chandler Zavala. Zavala, a fourth-round pick in 2023 draft class, appeared in all 17 games in 2024. He has nine career starts, but will get his 10th on Sunday.
To fill in for Corbett at center, the Panthers are going with Cade Mays. He filled in in similar fashion last year, due to Corbett's season-ending arm injury with eight games remaining in the year.
The Panthers also signed center Nick Samac this week to act as a backup for Mays. They inked the former Ravens practice squad member along with linebacker Maema Njongmeta on Tuesday.
