Carolina Panthers RB projected to carry another heavy workload in 2025

Even with some new additions in the Carolina Panthers’ backfield, one NFL analyst predicts it will be business as usual for the team’s workhorse ball-carrier.

Russell Baxter

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
He was the Carolina Panthers’ workhorse this past season and is coming off a career campaign. Despite the fact that general manager Dan Morgan added a 1,000-yard runner in free agency, and another talented running back on Day 3 of April’s draft, look for the NFL’s eighth-leading rusher to be very involved in the Panthers’ offense once again.

“While a 5-12 record doesn’t look great,” explained Mike Barner of 4for4.com, “the Panthers showed some improvement last season. Quarterback Bryce Young bounced back from being benched to finish the season on a high note. Still, the driving force behind the Panthers’ offense was running back Chuba Hubbard. Heading into this season, Hubbard is once again primed for a leading role in their backfield.

“Hubbard was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2021 Draft,” added Barner. “He was given 172 carries during his rookie season, but saw his role decline in 2022. Then, he produced a breakout 2023 campaign in which he turned 238 carries into 902 yards and five touchdowns. He also made an impact in the passing game, catching 39-of-44 targets for 233 yards."

Chuba Hubbard
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) after his game winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A career campaign for the up-and-coming performer

All told, 2024 proved to be a huge year for the former Oklahoma State product. “Hubbard was busy again last season,” said Barner, “receiving 250 carries. He was more efficient than the season prior, averaging 4.8 yards per (attempt). That helped him finish with 1,195 rushing yards. He was tough to bring down, averaging 3.0 yards after contact.

“Hubbard also had 10 rushing touchdowns,” added Barner, “which was by far the highest mark of his career. In 2023, he had 36 red zone carries, 11 of which came from inside the five-yard line. Last season, he had 45 carries inside the red zone. Of those 45 carries, 21 of them came inside the five-yard line."

It’s worth noting that almost half (10) of Hubbard’s 22 rushing touchdowns came in 2024, a season in which he missed the final two games. Former Cowboys’ running back Rico Dowdle and rookie Trevor Etienne (4-Georgia) may shape up as solid insurance policies this season if Hubbard continues to trend upwards.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.