Carolina Panthers RB projected to carry another heavy workload in 2025
He was the Carolina Panthers’ workhorse this past season and is coming off a career campaign. Despite the fact that general manager Dan Morgan added a 1,000-yard runner in free agency, and another talented running back on Day 3 of April’s draft, look for the NFL’s eighth-leading rusher to be very involved in the Panthers’ offense once again.
“While a 5-12 record doesn’t look great,” explained Mike Barner of 4for4.com, “the Panthers showed some improvement last season. Quarterback Bryce Young bounced back from being benched to finish the season on a high note. Still, the driving force behind the Panthers’ offense was running back Chuba Hubbard. Heading into this season, Hubbard is once again primed for a leading role in their backfield.
“Hubbard was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2021 Draft,” added Barner. “He was given 172 carries during his rookie season, but saw his role decline in 2022. Then, he produced a breakout 2023 campaign in which he turned 238 carries into 902 yards and five touchdowns. He also made an impact in the passing game, catching 39-of-44 targets for 233 yards."
A career campaign for the up-and-coming performer
All told, 2024 proved to be a huge year for the former Oklahoma State product. “Hubbard was busy again last season,” said Barner, “receiving 250 carries. He was more efficient than the season prior, averaging 4.8 yards per (attempt). That helped him finish with 1,195 rushing yards. He was tough to bring down, averaging 3.0 yards after contact.
“Hubbard also had 10 rushing touchdowns,” added Barner, “which was by far the highest mark of his career. In 2023, he had 36 red zone carries, 11 of which came from inside the five-yard line. Last season, he had 45 carries inside the red zone. Of those 45 carries, 21 of them came inside the five-yard line."
It’s worth noting that almost half (10) of Hubbard’s 22 rushing touchdowns came in 2024, a season in which he missed the final two games. Former Cowboys’ running back Rico Dowdle and rookie Trevor Etienne (4-Georgia) may shape up as solid insurance policies this season if Hubbard continues to trend upwards.
