53-Man Roster Projection: DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile
DT DaQuan Jones
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 322 lbs
College: Penn State
NFL Stats: 235 tackles, 26 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 9 sacks
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
The former 4th round pick of the Tennessee Titans spent all seven seasons of his NFL career in Tennessee and started a total of 93 games. This offseason, Carolina saw the inside of the defensive line thin out after Zach Kerr signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Efe Obada who played some inside signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team also parted ways with veteran Kawann Short after he suffered back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries. This left pretty much Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy on the inside with no other experienced options. Giving Brown an experienced tag team partner inside should help take his game to the next level.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Jones has been very durable which is the main reason the Panthers released Short. Jones has played in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons and in five of the seven years he has been in the league.
