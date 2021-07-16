Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

53-Man Roster Projection: DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile

A brief look at Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.
Author:
Publish date:

DT DaQuan Jones

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 322 lbs

College: Penn State

NFL Stats: 235 tackles, 26 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 9 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The former 4th round pick of the Tennessee Titans spent all seven seasons of his NFL career in Tennessee and started a total of 93 games. This offseason, Carolina saw the inside of the defensive line thin out after Zach Kerr signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Efe Obada who played some inside signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team also parted ways with veteran Kawann Short after he suffered back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries. This left pretty much Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy on the inside with no other experienced options. Giving Brown an experienced tag team partner inside should help take his game to the next level.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Jones has been very durable which is the main reason the Panthers released Short. Jones has played in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons and in five of the seven years he has been in the league.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR David Moore Player Profile

WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile

WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

TE Dan Arnold Player Profile

TE Ian Thomas Player Profile

TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

LT Greg Little Player Profile

LG Pat Elflein Player Profile

C Matt Paradis Player Profile

RG John Miller Player Profile

RG Deonte Brown Player Profile

G Dennis Daley Player Profile

RT Taylor Moton Player Profile

OT Trent Scott Player Profile

OT Brady Christensen Player Profile

DE Brian Burns Player Profile

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

DE Morgan Fox Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 8.40.13 AM
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile

USATSI_13619007_168388579_lowres
News

Taylor Moton to Sign Four-Year Extension with Panthers

USATSI_15228402_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Burns Tabbed a Breakout All-Pro Candidate by Pro Football Focus

Untitled design (3)
GM Report

Brian Burns Sends Out Warning to Opposing Offenses: 'Pick Your Poison'

USATSI_15224617_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: DT Derrick Brown Player Profile

Untitled design (2)
GM Report

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

USATSI_13183681_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Could Daviyon Nixon be the Hidden Gem of the 2021 NFL Draft Class?

USATSI_13615345_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Fan Fest Information