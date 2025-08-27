Adam Thielen's wife seemingly wants the Panthers to trade star WR
You may be able to count Adam Thielen's wife among those who seem to prefer the Carolina Panthers send the wide receiver back to the Minnesota Vikings. That is where she and her husband spent most of their time together until Thielen was released and signed with the Panthers in 2023. Now, with rumors swirling, it appears she wants to go back.
Currently, there's a holdup over compensation, with the Panthers having the leverage and no incentive to part with one of their most reliable weapons in a crucial development year for Bryce Young. That hasn't stopped people from hoping, potentially including Caitlin Thielen.
Adam Thielen's wife shares Instagram story seemingly alluding to possible trade
About 20 hours ago, Caitlin Thielen posted to her Instagram story a quote that seems to be about the potential Adam Thielen trade back to the Minnesota Vikings. It said, "Trying to trust God's plan! Even when you want something and pray for something so hard, HE ultimately has the final say, and some things are out of your control."
This could, of course, be about anything in her life. It isn't certainly about the Vikings potentially trading for her husband and the two of them, and their family, leaving Charlotte to head back home. But that is a big thing hanging over their heads right now.
She also trolled fans last week with a story hinting at "big news" before revealing that it was their dog being able to swim, not a big trade involving her husband.
Additionally, at this point, it looks as if the trade is mostly dead in the water. Adam Schefter reported on the Pat McAfee Show, "They have not made much progress. They have not been able to bridge their differences. And again, I'll lean on the (Trey) Hendrickson, (Terry) McLaurin theories that these things sometimes can come together, but Carolina is not willing to (just) give Adam Thielen away. So right now, subject to this changing, it looks like it won't happen."
Whether fortunately or unfortunately for Caitlin Thielen, the Panthers seem to be intent on holding onto the WR for one more season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go