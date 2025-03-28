All Panthers

Recent WR visit suggests Panthers have totally lost their minds

Hunter Renfrow is far from an answer at wide receiver.

Zach Roberts

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver. As much as they'd like to focus on defense, they are undoubtedly aware that another wide receiver would be a massive boon to Bryce Young's development. They have responded about as poorly as you can imagine.

The wide receiver market, especially once Tee Higgins was tagged and extended and when Chris Godwin re-signed with Tampa, was never all that strong. Still, the Panthers didn't even dip their toes in and don't seem poised to address the issue in the draft. Signing David Moore again so early proves that, as does their most recent free agent visit.

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a short punt next to New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) near the end of the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Hunter Renfrow was in town to see the Panthers. It is the same Renfrow who did not even play in 2024. The Panthers appear satisfied with filling the WR void with their WR4 from last year and a player who's been out of football.

No signing is imminent, but the Panthers kicking the tires on Renfrow suggests that they don't intend to do anything of note at wide receiver. The draft remains, but if they sign Moore and Renfrow before then, there's just no way they spend a pick on a wideout.

Renfrow wasn't a bad player when he played, but he's now a year removed from even being decent, and he is not a move that would improve the offense very much. If the Panthers do intend on adding a wide receiver, they should wait for the draft and pick one. No free agent is worth anything at this stage, and a rookie could be a WR3 or better depending on who they get.

Renfrow does have experience returning kicks, which may be what the Panthers are looking for. However, they should still wait until the draft to address the spot in case someone good falls to them.

Zach Roberts
