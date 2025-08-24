All Panthers

Pass protection surprisingly named Carolina Panthers' hidden flaw for 2025

An NFL writer looked at each team in the NFC South and chose a potential under-the-radar issue. His analysis for the Carolina Panthers was somewhat perplexing.

Russell Baxter

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In 2023, Pro Football Focus had the Carolina Panthers’ offensive front as the fourth worst in the league. This past season, only seven teams in the NFL—each which reached the playoffs—earned a higher grade than Carolina's line. Entering this upcoming season, PFF has Carolina’s offensive line at No. 11.

Eric Smithling of Yardbarker did his duty when it came to the four teams in the NFC South and pointing out each club’s “hidden flaw." When it came to Dave Canales’s club, he pointed to the aspect of the club that was regarded as a team strength this past season.

“In March 2024,” explained Smithling,” the Panthers invested mightily in their offensive line, signing guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to deals with $89.215 million in guarantees. Those signings haven’t paid dividends—Carolina’s offensive line ranked 30th in ESPN’s pass-block win rate rankings in 2024…”

Pass protection could be an issue for the Panthers in 2025

There is much to ponder here. This past season, quarterbacks Bryce Young (29) and Andy Dalton (7) were dropped a combined 36 times. That combined sack total was 29 less than the previous season, when Carolina surrendered a whopping 65 quarterback traps—tied for the second-most in the league.

Robert Hunt
Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) takes the field during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Lewis was PFF’s No. 12 guard in 2024, and Hunt—who was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season—was 24th. Granted, the latter’s dismal grade (57.5) when it came to pass protection certainly backs up Smithling’s criticism on the right side. However, Lewis earned a 72.0 grade in pass blocking—17th in the league amongst guards via Pro Football Focus.

Save for Lewis (who missed the entire preseason with a shoulder issue), the Panthers’ other four starters up front, Hunt, tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, center Austin Corbett, were all in the opening lineup for the team’s first two preseason games. None of them played on Thursday night vs. the Steelers. Lewis is expected back for the regular-season opener at Jacksonville. Can this unit build on last season’s vast improvement?

