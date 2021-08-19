August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Home Sweet Home: Barmore Excited To Play in Front of Home Town... But Acknowledges It's Just Business

Christian Barmore was born and raised in North Philadelphia
Author:
Publish date:

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles just finished their final joint training camp practice yesterday before their preseason week two matchup on Thursday. Following Tuesday's practice, members of the media assembled to ask questions to Christian Barmore. 

Barmore grew up in Northern Philadelphia, which makes Thursday’s road preseason game against the Eagles a homecoming for him. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School his freshman year before transferring to Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School. The 22-year-old defensive tackle was asked if it gave him a little added energy to practice in front of his hometown.

"Yeah, definitely man, especially being born and raised watching the Eagles when I was growing up. I'm from Philly. It's really a blessing."

Don't let the young defensive tackle fool you though. When he was asked if he spent time with his family he gave the proper Patriots answer.

"It's strictly business. I'm just focusing. My family knows where I'm going to be, I'll talk to them when the game is over."

Unfortunately for Barmore, he missed the Patriot's first preseason game because he was dealing with a foot and toe issue. He is, however, on track to get his first game action this week. 

"I'm still learning, I'm still learning every day. I'm not perfect yet, but I'm still always learning."

There is no shortage of confidence in the former Alabama product and with good reason. Throughout camp, Barmore has consistently repped with the first-team defense in practice. The Patriots need his interior pass rush. As a matter of fact, New England struggled significantly against the run in 2020.

 

AP21213677638438-scaled-e1628190508137-1024x684
News

Home Sweet Home: Barmore Excited To Play in Front of Home Town... But Acknowledges It's Just Business

Patriots RB Sony Michel
News

Primed for Patriots Preseason Game Two: Three to Watch on Offense

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
News

N’Keal Appeal: Has Harry Done Enough to Earn a Patriots Roster Spot?

01B92136-7042-465A-BFE4-981780DAB30F
News

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

Capture-e1594091803396
News

Moving On Up: Dugger Poised For a Year Two Leap with Patriots in 2021

5436EA37-363E-4DD4-8334-4AE7C4E47464
News

Belichick Talks Joint Practices with Eagles, Wasting Time with Worrying About First Team/Second Team and More

Bill Belichick smiles during a Patriots home game
News

Patriots and 2021-22 NFL Key Dates

67B272E5-33FB-4B8B-AE09-81BEF76E97E1
News

Start Me Up? Newton Knows Patriots Starting Job Is Not Guaranteed