Home Sweet Home: Barmore Excited To Play in Front of Home Town... But Acknowledges It's Just Business

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles just finished their final joint training camp practice yesterday before their preseason week two matchup on Thursday. Following Tuesday's practice, members of the media assembled to ask questions to Christian Barmore.

Barmore grew up in Northern Philadelphia, which makes Thursday’s road preseason game against the Eagles a homecoming for him. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School his freshman year before transferring to Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School. The 22-year-old defensive tackle was asked if it gave him a little added energy to practice in front of his hometown.

"Yeah, definitely man, especially being born and raised watching the Eagles when I was growing up. I'm from Philly. It's really a blessing."

Don't let the young defensive tackle fool you though. When he was asked if he spent time with his family he gave the proper Patriots answer.

"It's strictly business. I'm just focusing. My family knows where I'm going to be, I'll talk to them when the game is over."

Unfortunately for Barmore, he missed the Patriot's first preseason game because he was dealing with a foot and toe issue. He is, however, on track to get his first game action this week.

"I'm still learning, I'm still learning every day. I'm not perfect yet, but I'm still always learning."

There is no shortage of confidence in the former Alabama product and with good reason. Throughout camp, Barmore has consistently repped with the first-team defense in practice. The Patriots need his interior pass rush. As a matter of fact, New England struggled significantly against the run in 2020.