Fantasy Analysts Release Patriots Rookies' Season Projections
The New England Patriots added some high-powered potential to their offense by way of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With a need for speed within their skill positions, the Pats drafted Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State receiver Kyle Williams in the second and third rounds respectively. Though neither is expected to earn the starting role in his given position group, each possesses the talent to make an impact on the Pats offense in short order.
In fact, one prominent fantasy football outlet is already weighing-in on their possible output.
This week, Rotowire officially released their 2025-26 NFL full season projections for this year’s prominent rookie prospects — including those for the Patriots' rookies:
Round 2, Pick 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson
Projection:
199 rush attempts, 860 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns
31 receptions, 229 receiving yards, 7.4 yards per reception, one receiving touchdown
While some Patriots fans initially believed round 2 to be a bit soon for addressing the team’s need at running back, merely one additional glance at Henderson’s prowess at running back confirms the Pats’ reasoning. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Buckeyes team captain should provide an exciting complement to presumed starting back Rhamondre Stevenson. Expected to fill a third-down role in New England’s backfield, Henderson is also an adept pass-catcher and above-average pass blocker. In short, he has the potential to become an explosive playmaker in Josh McDaniels’ offense. As such, Rotowire’s projections for Henderson may be in line with his actual output.
Round 3, Pick 69: WR Kyle Williams
Projection: 41 receptions, 588 receiving yards, 14.3 yards per reception, four receiving touchdowns
Williams’ self-professed “electric” style of play is expected to add a dimension to the Patriots passing game which has been seldom seen in recent years. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, the 22-year-old is also an adept route-runner. Williams possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field. If Williams is able to break free, he is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown. Provided he works to improve upon last season’s 7.4 drop-percentage, he should provide Josh McDaniels’ offense with a big-play threat.
Should he be give the chance to earn significant playing time throughout training camp, Williams’ addition could force one of New England’s veteran receivers off their 53-man roster prior to the start of the season.
