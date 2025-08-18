Former Patriots Fan-Favorite Teases New England Return
Former New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is eager to get back on the field and thus, back to business.
Though he remains unsigned, the free-agent pass rusher is seemingly intent on keeping the NFL universe aware of his gridiron prowess. In fact, he recently reposted a video of his highlights from his Patriots tenure to his Instagram story.
Could a return to New England be in Judon’s future?
While neither he nor the Patriots have given any indication that such a reunion is being considered, the concept of Judon donning his customary “red sleeves” may be more than just nostalgic fantasy.
From his arrival in Foxborough during the 2021 offseason to his departure in Aug. 2024, Judon was arguably New England’s most accomplished defensive player. The 33-year-old routinely demonstrated both the versatility and adaptability needed to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. His on-field awareness put him in position to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. In his first year with the Pats, Judon amassed 60 tackles, one fumble recovery and 12.5 sacks. He eclipsed those totals in 2022 with a career-high 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles (recovering one), while once again logging 60 total tackles.
Judon’s 2023 season was cut short by a torn bicep, suffered during a Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Still, through the first four games, he led the Patriots with nine quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss, four sacks and one safety. While the Patriots defense continued to play at a high level throughout a dismal 4-13 season, their pass rush was considerably less fearsome without Judon in the lineup.
Amid a relatively amicable offseason contract dispute, Judon was traded to the Atlanta Falcons toward the end of 2024 training camp for a 2025 third-round pick. The Baton Rouge native appeared in 17 games, starting 15. He logged 41 total tackles (seven, for loss,) nine quarterback hits, five passes-defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown.
As impressive as he has been as an individual defender, Judon has also proven to be a significant facilitator for his teammates. In 2021, he was quite effective when reading opposing coverages, particularly the offensive line coverage of defensive lineman Christian Barmore. By positioning himself close to Barmore [thus enabling him to draw the attention of opposing blockers,] Judon was often left one-on-one on the edge to make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks.
In 2022, Judon played the role of decoy for former Pats linebacker Josh Uche, who set a career-high in sacks that season with 11.5. Together, the pair formed one of the top pass-rushing tandems in the NFL. Uche clearly missed Judon playing alongside him, having logged only 15 tackles and three sacks in 15 games in 2023. His play continued to decline until New England traded the Michigan product to the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024.
Despite New England possessing a proportionately stacked pass rush, a player of Judon’s experience and leadership acumen will always make him a player of interest. With new head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Willams instituting a more aggressive, upfield style of defense, the 6’3” 265-pound linebacker could help mentor younger players such as Keion White. He could also help faciitlate for newly-acquired tackle Milton Williams — as well as his former teammate, Barmore. Should Judon be open to a team-friendly, short-term deal, a New England comeback may not be entirely far-fetched.
Whether he is joined by familiar faces or a new supporting cast, Judon is seemingly ready to reclaim his spot as one of the NFL’s most effective front-seven defenders. Though he is entering the inevitable twilight of his career, the Grand Valley State product is not looking too far into the future just yet.
Exactly where that future takes him is still a matter of conjecture. However, judging from his recent social media activity, there is still a great deal of Foxborough remaining in his heart.
