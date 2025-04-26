Patriots, Panthers Make Interesting NFL Draft Trade
The New England Patriots have made a trade down the board on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Patriots have traded away their third-round pick at 77th-overall to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a third-round pick at 85th-overall, and a fifth-round pick at 146th-overall.
A small move down the board, but it marks the Patriots' first official trade of this year's draft cycle, moving down the board eight picks while gathering an extra fifth-round pick in the process.
Looking ahead to the Patriots' current stockpile of picks, they'll now be set to have three fifth-rounders at their disposal in round five, along with an existing set of their own fourth and two seventh-rounders.
With an intriguing set of talent still available in round three, the Patriots opted to safely move down the board with good players bound to fall to them at 85, while landing a nice asset on day three too.
So far, the Patriots have added offensive tackle Will Campbell in round one, running back TreVeyon Henderson in round two, and wide receiver Kyle Williams with their first third-round selection– a clear early emphasis on the offensive side of the ball. Time will tell if that trend continues into their picks soon ahead.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!