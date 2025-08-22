Patriots Culture Changes Starting to Show
From the moment he took the reins in January as the New England Patriots’ 16th head coach, Mike Vrabel has made it clear that his leadership style will attempt to once again instill a culture of hard work, collaboration and accountability.
Despite the lingering sting of their 42-10 preseason loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night, the new “HC of the NEP” was able to find both pride in his team’s progress and excitement for what is still to come — subjects on which he elaborated when asked to reflect on his first training camp/preseason cycle with the team.
“I think that’s probably a tough question right now … [we’re] disappointed with just how we played and executed,” Vrabel said from his postgame podium. “But, I think that there’s glimpses of football in which we’d like to play it and continuing to improve each day. We’re so far from being where we need to be and just trying to get that message across, stringing one good day together, putting another day together. We’ve got four big days this week that we’ll really have to work.”
Throughout training camp and the team’s first two preseason games, it became clear that Vrabel’s message had resonated with his players. New England’s on-field execution became sharper, while the vibe surrounding the team took on a greater sense of camaraderie. Far too often last season, the Pats played fundamentally-unsound and listless football — providing a clear indication that the team had serious on-field issues with motivation and execution. To only compound the situation, the Pats did not have experienced coaching to pull them through their struggles. Unsurprisingly, the team limped to its second-straight 4-13 season.
Conversely, Vrabel has already begun to impart his objective. The 50-year-old has vowed to remove the “entitlement” from the team and thus create an aura of self-responsibility. While New England’s front office has worked diligently to stack its roster with high-quality, high-character players, they are now devoid of any direct link to the “dynasty” days of former coach Bill Belichick and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. As such, Vrabel’s message must not only be heard, but unconditionally embraced by his team to succeed.
“I think that we started to have an identity,” Vrabel added. “Again, you have to put it on tape each and every day. Your team has to look a certain way, whether it’s the first string guys or the guys that are trying to build some depth and be multiple position backups … special teams players, role players, all that has to carry through. I like where we were starting to go defensively and showing some glimpses of the team defense. I thought our special teams units had done some nice things.
“We didn’t have as many opportunities tonight. But, it will come. There’ll be some young players that I’m excited about that maybe we haven’t heard a whole lot from that are continuing to improve.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!