Patriots Expected to Move on from WR
The New England Patriots were very quite on trade deadline day. Despite being expected to make a move or two, nothing materialized for them on that front.
K.J. Osborn, the team's veteran wide receiver, was the most talked about name on deadline day. He was expected to be moved, but the Patriots simply couldn't find a trade partner.
Now, the team will have to make a decision.
According to Boston Sports Journal reporter Mike Girardi, New England could chooose to release the veteran wide receiver.
"On that front, spoke to a pair of league sources who believed there was no movement there because the belief is Osborn wants out (and) will eventually get his wish," Girardi said.
Osborn was a very productive wide receiver during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. He was expected to be a highly impactful addition for the Patriots, but that has not turned out to be the case.
So far this season, Osborn has mustered up just seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
While his season has not been a success, he would not be a free agent for long if New England released him. There are still a lot of teams around the league that could use a wide receiver.
At 27 years old, Osborn could end up being a long-term option for a team. If he landed elsewhere and ended up being an impact addition for whoever picks him up, they could look at signing him to a long-term deal in the offseason.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops. Right now, it certainly sounds like the Patriots could end up moving on from him before the end of the season.
We'll make sure to keep you updated as any updates on this situation are revealed.
