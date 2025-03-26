Patriots Fill Vital Need in Adding Stefon Diggs
Finally, after the series of splashes across the New England Patriots defense at the outset of free agency, a big-time weapon was acquired on Tuesday, signing Stefon Diggs.
Of course, the staff needs to continue to address the offensive line and add more fire power around Drake Maye moving forward this off-season. The Patriots own two third-round selections following the fourth and 35th overall picks, a proper avenue to fill in the remaining holes.
For now, though, so long as Diggs can remain relatively healthy and play to or near his potential, New England will have a significant threat at the receiver position.
The deal included $26 million in guaranteed money. It’s the latest in a string of large contracts amid a Patriots spending spree, the organization that carried the most cap space in the league heading into free agency.
Let’s look at where Diggs’ contract stacks up among some of the other major signings in recent weeks.
- DT Milton Williams - 4 years, $104 million
- REC Stefon Diggs - 3 years, $69 million
- OLB/Edge Harold Landry - 3 years, $43.5 million
- LB Robert Spillane - 3 years, $37 million
- CB Carlton Davis - 3 years, $60 million
- OT Morgan Moses - 3 years, $28 million
Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler. Over the first three seasons of his 10-year career (Vikings 2015-2019, Bills 2020-2023, Texans 2024), the explosive youngster averaged nearly 67 catches for 824 yards and 12 touchdowns per year.
Established in the league, Diggs exceeded 1,000 receiving yards over the following five seasons, tallying an impressive 7,523 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns over that stretch from 2018 to 2023.
Diggs topped 100 receptions in five seasons, earning his best receiving totals back on the receiving end of Josh Allen’s passes in Buffalo back in 2020.
That year, the former fifth-round pick out of Maryland (2025 NFL Draft) raked in a whopping 127 balls for 1,525 yards and eight touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Diggs hit the first pothole of his career in 2024, tearing his ACL in October after the Houston Texans acquired the two-time All-Pro from the Minnesota Vikins for a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a fifth-round selection in 2025, and a sixth-round pick in 2026.
Over less than eight games, Diggs has already put together 47 catches for 496 yards and three scores last year before suffering the season-ending injury.
Although an ACL tear to a player who has already spent 10 years at the pro level is always a concern, there were no signs of Diggs slowing down as he headed onto the field to battle the Indianapolis Colts on October 27 of last year, the last time he stepped on a field in pads.
Assuming he returns to his typical productive self, Diggs fills a vital need for a New England offense looking to arm its young quarterback with a highly-capable pass-catcher.
Although Diggs turns 32 in the fall, he’ll immediately represent Drake Maye’s most potent weapon.
