Patriots Linked to Compelling Colts Defender
Most of the New England Patriots' prominent issues are on the offensive side of the ball, but it's becoming more and more obvious that they also have some needs defensively.
More particularly, the Patriots could use another pass rusher, as they have totaled just 27 sacks on the season.
There will absolutely be some intriguing pass rushers available in free agency during the offseason, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is already linking New England to one of them: Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.
"Dayo Odeyingbo is going to be an underrated free agent if the Colts don't re-sign him. He'll only be 26 next season and he has 16 sacks over the last three seasons," Ballentine wrote. "He has a bit of positional versatility that would help him fit right in with the Patriots ethos on defense."
Odeyingbo also shouldn't be too costly, so the Pats may be able to land him on a relatively cheap deal.
In 14 games this season, Odeyingbo has logged 28 tackles, three sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The Vanderbilt product was selected by Indianapolis in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Odeyingbo barely played during his rookie campaign, but the following year, he showed considerable improvement, registering 31 tackles and five sacks.
Then, in 2023, the Brookyln native had a breakout season of sorts, racking up 38 tackles, eight sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Odeyingbo has taken a bit of a step back this year, but there is no question that he possesses solid pass-rushing chops and should absolutely help a Patriots defense in dire need of some dynamic players.
New England is slated to have a wealth of cap space heading into 2025, so it should easily be able to afford Odeyingbo while also patching up other holes.
