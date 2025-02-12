Patriots Linked to Chiefs' Veteran Playmaker
The New England Patriots are expected to be one of the most aggressive and active teams throughout the NFL offseason.
Mike Vrabel and company are looking to turn the franchise around quickly. After a brutal 2024 season, the entire organization is tired of losing. That could lead to a big offseason.
Looking through the roster, there are many areas for improvement. Of course, the wide receiver and offensive line positions need some love this offseason. Defensively, the Patriots would be wise to add a pass rusher, linebacker, and cornerback.
Overall, New England simply needs to look to add talent. With that in mind, the Patriots have been connected as a possible suitor for a Kansas City Chiefs' playmaker. Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire believes that DeAndre Hopkins could be a great target for New England.
"While Hopkins wouldn't be as flashy a signing as Higgins would be, he has plenty of juice left in his jar and played for Vrabel in Tennessee," McLaughlin wrote. "Hopkins is averaging 10.9 yards per catch in Kansas City this season, and like Higgins, Hopkins would provide an instant upgrade for a wide receiver room that desperately needs it."
Does DeAndre Hopkins Make Sense for Patriots?
While the suggestion is an intriguing one, does Hopkins actually make sense for New England? That would all depend on what the rest of the offseason ends up having in store.
Hopkins should not be a top-tier option for the Patriots. He should be a pivot option. Tee Higgins should be priority number one. Chris Godwin should be priority number two. After that, a trade for a player like Cooper Kupp should be the third attempt for a wide receiver.
If New England can't acquire any of those options, then it would make sense to look at Hopkins. Doubling up and signing Hopkins to go along with a rookie wide receiver would be ideal.
All of that being said, the Patriots are going to be busy. They have a lot of work to do and it's possible that Hopkins could be part of their plans.
