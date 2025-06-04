Patriots Veteran Shares Thoughts on David Andrews Retirement
Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews officially called it a career earlier this week.
After nine years in New England after starting as an undrafted center out of Georgia, eventually logging 121 starts across the course of his NFL career and two Super Bowl championships, it was nothing short of an inspiring career for Andrews, building his way up into becoming a massive piece in the Patriots offensive trenches, departing as one of the final remaining pieces from the Patriots' dynasty era.
And after his time as one of the most tenured vets in the Patriots' locker room, his teammates are sure to miss his presence in the building.
One of Andrews former teammates and fellow Patriots offensive lineman, Mike Onwenu, reacted to Andrews' retirement during New England's OTAs.
"David [Andrews] really helped me throughout my whole career as a pivotal piece– center, and then just knowledgeable, whether it's football or life. He's been a great player, I've watched him and looked up to him. So, to see him retire, I'm sad to see him go, but he's definitely earned it. He's been a hard worker his whole life and whole career."
Andrews has been out of the building in New England for some time now, as his reported release was made earlier this offseason in March. However, the 32-year-old held his retirement announcement presser on Monday to hang up the cleats, noting that he didn't want to play for any other team but the Patriots.
And for guys who were within the same building as Andrews for years like Onwenu, his impact will clearly still play a part or years to come.
"I try to look at him and try to model my game after him," Onwenu said of Andrews. "A lot of things don't really matter when you step on the field. When you step between those lines, it's just the play that's called and the guy that's across from you. Try to just live that way."
