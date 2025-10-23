Patriots Have One Major Challenge vs. Browns
The New England Patriots are favorites against the 2-5 Cleveland Browns going into Week 8, but that doesn't mean the game will be a cake walk.
The Browns boast one of the league's best defenses through the first seven weeks of the season, allowing the fewest yards of any team that hasn't had their bye week yet. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel praised the Browns defense ahead of their matchup.
"They're playing at a high level, they're with playing a lot of confidence," Vrabel said.
"It's a lot of speed, a lot of disruption. They don't give you a whole lot of time to make decisions. And then there's enough change ups in there that you just have to be good. You have to be sound, can't hold on to the ball. Coverage is sticky and the linebackers are fast."
Patriots have tough task vs. Browns defense
The Browns defense is led by defensive end Myles Garrett, who is one of the most disruptive players at any position in the NFL. Garrett is one of just 14 players across the league with at least five sacks this season.
"They put pressure on the quarterback, and they do it through their players and their identity," Vrabel said of Cleveland's defense.
"They understand what they want to do and how they want to play. They want to force you into mistakes if you give up loose plays or guys get on the edge of somebody. You've got an elite edge rusher on the outside, and if you can't step up it's going to be hard to protect."
"And then the corners are going to be sticky, the linebackers all can run, safeties are very good tacklers. And that's the thing that I've noticed, is that if a ball breaks, eight yards is a really long run against this team because the safeties are such good tacklers – Grant [Delpit] and Ronnie [Hickman]."
The Browns allowed just six points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, marking their best performance of the season. It was also the first time this season the Browns scored more than 17 points, so that should be New England's target going into the game.
If the Patriots can find a way to score more than 17 points, they should be able to extend their winning streak to five games and keep the top spot in the AFC East.
