Patriots Players Should Listen to Legend’s Brutal Message
Earlier this week, New England Patriots legend Jason McCourty unloaded on the team's current group of players, saying they need to "shut the hell up" as far as chirping in the media.
“I would urge players, if you like your head coach, and you like the direction your team is going, shut the hell up in the media,” McCourty said. “Go out there on a Sunday and make plays and ball, and leave all the rest of the stuff to be determined by the front office, coaches and all of that to handle it."
The Patriots have certainly done a lot of talking this season. Many players have been dissatisfied with their roles, which has resulted with them complaining to reporters.
Heck, earlier in the season, Davon Godchaux ripped his teammates for being "selfish."
Then let's also remember the report of a "mutiny" occurring against head coach Jerod Mayo within New England's locker room.
Clearly, players in Foxborough are not thrilled, but McCourty is right: that needs to be handled on the field rather than through the press.
The Pats are just 2-7 and recently endured a six-game losing streak, so their frustration is understandable. And while Mayo has certainly made some strange decisions (and made some puzzling comments), he isn't on the gridiron playing. That's on the players.
Complaining and griping achieves absolutely nothing. All it does is cause dissension, which is where the mutiny rumors may have stemmed from to begin with.
And you know what? Right now, there is finally some excitement brewing for the Patriots thanks to rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who has seemed to light a fire under his teammates.
Why not ride that wave instead of whining?
Look: New England isn't going anywhere this season. We all know the Pats are headed for one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. But there is a future here, and the players should be more concerned with building for what's ahead than focusing on the problems in the present.
McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots and won a Super Bowl in his debut campaign with the club. He knows a thing or two about how to win in this league.
Hopefully, New England heeds his advice.
