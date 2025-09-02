Patriots LB Opens Up on Being Elected Captain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Despite having yet to suit up for the New England Patriots in a regular season game, veteran linebacker Robert Spillane is already becoming a team leader both on and off the field.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, the 29-year-old has routinely aligned with the first-team defense, taking command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his teammates.
Accordingly, Spillane was revealed on Monday as one of six players elected by Patriots players to be team captains for the 2025 NFL season.
“It’s an honor to be named a captain,” Spillane told reporters following Monday’s practice. “You don’t take these moments lightly. I pour my heart and soul into this, to be recognized by my teammates means everything to me.”
Under the tutelage of new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, the Pats are adapting a more aggressive style of defense. In order to properly institute such a systemic change, New England added and promoted faster, more compact linebackers to aid in both the pass rush and run defense — first, by signing Spillane to a three-year, $33 million contract during the offseason.
In addition to Spillane’s versatility on the playing field, the seven-year NFL veteran also joins the Patriots with quite the resume. He joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, the Western Michigan has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure.
”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game. I think he's got a little level of versatility to him, too.”
Spillane will be joined in New England’s “captain’s room” by quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Marcus Jones, specialist Brenden Schooler and tight end Hunter Henry as the team’s on-field and locker room leaders for the upcoming season.
The Patriots will open their regular season against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7 within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm ET.
