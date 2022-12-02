Patriots 'Receiver' Marcus Jones Lone Bright Spot on Inept Offense

FOXBORO— Looking for redemption after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night on primetime, the New England Patriots traveled back home to take on their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

The Bills defeated the Patriots 24-10 to improve to 9-3 and drop the Patriots to 6-6.

Evidently, the Patriots' offensive players are still on their way to Gillette Stadium because the offense certainly did not show up. But does playing at home really make a difference anymore? After all, the Patriots are just 3-3 this season and 12-11 in Foxboro since 2020.

For the game, the Patriots were only able to produce 242 yards of offense.

Out of nine possessions, New England punted the ball away six times, missed a field goal, connected on a late fourth-quarter field goal, and mustered one touchdown from a defensive player.

Aside from rookie punt returner and cornerback Marcus Jones and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the offense struggled to get into any type of rhythm.

Wait, what?!

That's right, Jones, the Patriots' third-round pick out of Houston, was the Paul Hornung Award winner last year - given to the nation's most versatile player. He caught 15 passes during his college career including 10 for 109 yards during his senior season.

Well, Jones proved he can be a multi-dimensional threat at the pro level as he began the game as a kickoff returner, started at outside cornerback, caught a 48-yard touchdown pass as a receiver, and led the Patriots with 51 receiving yards.

"Coach came up to me this week and asked me about different things," Jones said. "I just came in and tried to do it as coach said."

Jones is still the only NFL player to return a punt for a touchdown this season.

As for Stevenson, despite putting the ball on the ground twice early on, he played well. His stat line doesn't exactly jump off the page, but he ran hard and at times seemed almost impossible to be taken to the ground. In fact, he would often get hit behind the line of scrimmage, yet break a tackle or two and come up with a big gain.

The former Oklahoma product finished tonight with 10 carries for 54 yards and six catches for 24 yards.

Following the loss, the Patriots will look to turn the page as they are set to travel to Arizona to take on the Arizona Cardinals next Monday night.

