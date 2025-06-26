Patriots WR Catching Attention for the Right Reasons This Time
Stefon Diggs did not exactly get off on the right foot with the New England Patriots, as his Memorial Day escapades while most of the rest of the team was participating in organized team activities was not really a great look.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had a discussion with Diggs afterward, and apparently it went well, because Diggs has been nothing but a good soldier since.
Now, in the short break between mandatory minicamp and training camp, Diggs is on vacation in France, and is actually making a good impression.
The 31-year-old is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered midway through last season, where he played in just eight games with the Houston Texans. As a result, Diggs is surrounded by question marks heading into 2025, and his off-the-field activity last month didn't do him any favors.
New England signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract in free agency, but only $26 million of the deal is guaranteed. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, so he actually was on pace for 1,000 yards if he didn't get injured.
What Diggs can do after such a severe injury at his age, however, remains to be seen.
It's important to remember that the four-time Pro Bowler was actually exhibiting signs of decline during his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, so it's also entirely possible that Diggs is simply winding down in the latter stages of his NFL tenure.
The Pats had the worst receiving corps in football last year, so they are hoping that Diggs and some of their other additions can make life much easier for quarterback Drake Maye this time around.
