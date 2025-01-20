Patriots Could Cut Ties With Veteran Playmaker
The New England Patriots have ample cap room heading into the offseason, so there really is no serious financial need for them to make any roster cuts.
However, it never hurts to open up more money, and the Patriots do have some players that could be cap casualties in the coming months.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine listed off three possible cut candidates for New England this week, and Bourne topped his list.
"One of the chief objectives this season has to be remodeling the receiver room. That means potentially moving on from a veteran like Kendrick Bourne," Ballentine wrote. "The Patriots have some young pass-catchers to bring along and will definitely be on the lookout for new options in free agency. Cutting Bourne would add $4.9 million to their cap space number."
Bourne just completed his fourth season with the Pats, playing in 12 games and logging 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown.
The 29-year-old got off to a solid start with the Patriots in 2021, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores. After a lackluster 2022, Bourne then tore his ACL midway through 2023, which then caused him to miss five contests this past year.
New England actually signed Bourne to a three-year extension last offseason, which seems like an odd move now all things considered.
But, at the time, the Pats were very thin on receivers, so they were likely just trying to add some much-needed depth to the position.
Regardless, Bourne did not exactly have a productive 2024, and the Patriots still have the worst set of wide outs in the NFL.
New England is almost certainly going to prioritize overhauling its receiver room during the offseason, and that could mean that Bourne will be on the chopping block.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!