Stock Up/Down Following Patriots Thrilling Win Over Dolphins
Another week and another second half to forget for the New England Patriots. Until it wasn't.
The Patriots started off their 33-27 win in South Florida hot. As the game progressed, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense found their groove. The Patriots led 12-0 at one point, but just like last week, couldn't muster up anything out of the locker room.
Then the game got crazy. Both sides traded punch after punch until a late fourth quarter interception from linebacker Marte Mapu put the game on ice. Here's a couple of Patriots who came out of the locker room on fire Sunday afternoon en route to a 1-1 record, while a trio of players struggled in the win.
STOCK UP: QB Drake Maye
Another week where Maye looked the part. His first two drives were surgical, hitting nine-straight passes and finding Boutte and Mack Hollins for touchdowns. After the teams came back out for the second half, the Patriots struggled on both sides of the ball until Maye connected with his running backs and punched a rushing touchdown in. Maye finished the afternoon 19-for-23 for 230 yards through the air and those three scores en route to his first wire-to-wire victory as the Patriots starter in 2025.
STOCK DOWN: CB Alex Austin
The Patriots are really missing Christian Gonzalez right now. In his place, Austin struggled to cover the wideout duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Late in the first half, the Dolphins converted on a third-and-13, beating Austin in the process. Miami continued to pick on him later on in the second half and an injury to Carlton Davis forced Austin into a larger role.
STOCK UP: RB Antonio Gibson
Right after Dolphins wideout Malik Washington took a Bryce Baringer punt 71 yards to the houst, the Patriots quickly took the lead right back. Gibson returned a kickoff from Riley Patterson and sprinted up the right sideline for a 90-yard kick return touchdown. The score, highlighted with a flip into the end zone, gave the Patriots a three-point lead and their first 30-point effort since Week 6 of 2022.
STOCK DOWN: K Andres Borregales
Borregales has started his NFL career with three missed kicks in just two games. After the two touchdowns in the first quarter, Borregales -- who missed a field goal last week -- shanked both of the extra point attempts. He later settled in and hit a 22-yarder field goal to push the Patriots score to 15, and a 53-yarder to increase the lead to six with under two minutes to play. One play later, he missed the landing zone on the ensuing kickoff to give the Dolphins good field position on their final drive of the afternoon.
STOCK UP: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
After a Week 1 performance that left more to be desired, Stevenson was the Patriots' best offensive option in the game. He ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards, including a truck stick rush in the first half -- also adding a career-best 88 yards through the air. In the third quarter and the Patriots backed up on third down, Stevenson slipped out and grabbed a 55-yard catch and run -- which was the longest pass play of Maye's career and set up the Patriots for a Maye rushing touchdown.
STOCK DOWN: LB Robert Spillane
Spillane, a known tackler in the middle of the field, caught got in coverage a couple of times and was bounced off a tackle late in the game after trying to lay the boom. Backup Christian Elliss appeared to be a better tackler in the game and Spillane -- who's donning the "C" as one of the team's defensive captains -- was slower than the speed of Miami's offensive weapons.
