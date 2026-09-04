Every Position Where the Patriots Must Continue to Look For Help

The New England Patriots have narrowed down their roster to 53, filled their practice squad to the brim and are now prepping for their Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks.

And yet, the work is never done in the NFL.

The Patriots have some of the league's top players at several positions, including quarterback, wide receiver and safety. Other spots could use a little bit more work when it comes to rounding out the depth. Let's take a look.

Offensive Guard/Center

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) looks on and claps before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Brown, who got banged up in the first preseason game, is back on the roster after being released in a procedural move. He hasn't been spotted at practice this week, so it's been veteran Greg Van Roten operating at the top interior backup to Jared Wilson.

Wilson is back at his natural position after spending last year at left guard, so there should be some solid play coming from the middle. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu flank him on either side. There shouldn't be any problems with those three interior players. But until Brown can return to the field, the Patriots could end up needing to find some more depth at those spots.

Jake Kubas and rookie Jacob Rizy are the two options the team currently has on the practice squad.

Edge Rusher

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) runs against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the weakest group on the roster heading into Week 1, the Patriots' edge rushers don't strike much fear into opposing teams just yet. Only four players are on their active roster, and a fifth might return (though that seems pretty unlikely at this point).

The Patriots will roll into Week 1 with Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Gabe Jacas and Quintayvious Hutchins on the 53-man roster. Veteran Harold Landry currently remains on the PUP list with a knee injury suffered last year.

That doesn't seem like a group that can really go in and get to the quarterback three times a game. Maybe they can, we haven't seen Ponder in a starting role yet this year. But if Jacas — their second rounder who's still rounding into form — can't get going, this group might need some external additions.

Linebacker

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) reacts after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have already started to rework this group behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. Right now, they've claimed Darius Muasau off waivers, signed rookie Erick Hunter to the active roster and re-signed K.J. Britt to the practice squad.

It's been a weaker unit for a bit now this summer, but depth is going to play a big role.

Rookies Namdi Obiazor, Khalil Jacobs (IR) and Riley Wilson (PS) are still in the building, but this is going to be a unit that continually gets reworked and retooled. Both on the active roster and the practice squad, this group is going to need strong depth — and right now, the Patriots are still working out the kinks.

Cornerback

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a pecking order at the top of this, with Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones leading the way. Behind them is a group that struggled in the preseason and in practices when those three weren't on the field.

The Patriots have Charles Woods, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada on the active roster, while veteran Kindle Vildor is on the practice squad. The top-half of New England's cornerbacks are great. It's the backend that could give some worries.

If rookies Prunty/Canada are put into larger roles defensively and not just on special teams, and they don't end up panning out, this could be a situation where Vildor — who had moments this summer — or someone else replaces them.

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