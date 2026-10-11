Injuries Among Top Storylines for Patriots' Home Test with Raiders

The New England Patriots said postgame in Buffalo that they felt like their comeback win got them back into the race. Now it's time to see if that's actually the case.

The Patriots are hosting the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for their Week 5 matchup. It's a chance for the Patriots to string some wins together, and try to settle in from an uneasy start to the season.

"We have to take the same approach as we did last week and understand how critical and important each week in the National Football League is," Mike Vrabel said. "It's a new opponent, but our preparation has to stay the same - our urgency, the energy level. I think that that can certainly carry over to an extent. But it has to translate to practice, and it has to build throughout the week."

Here are four things to watch out for today when the ball gets kicked off:

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season has been filled with injuries for New England. A.J. Brown, Mike Onwenu, Greg Van Roten, Marcus Bryant, Bryce Baringer, Dell Pettus and Quintayvious Hutchins were all on injured reserve heading into this week. Then they were joined by Reggie Gilliam and Mack Hollins yesterday.

The Patriots had to place 19 players on IR this year, three more than all of last season. It's forcing some of the other players on the roster — Efton Chism III, Elijah Ponder, Jaylen Reed — to step up at times.

This week will be no different.

Who Steps Up Defensively?

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going on the injury theme, the Patriots are pretty banged up. Cornerback is the big one, where Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Channing Canada and Karon Prunty were all ruled out. That leaves just three cornerbacks on today's roster — Marcus Jones, Charles Woods and practice squad elevation Kindle Vildor.

Lucky for the Patriots, they're going up against a Raiders team that really doesn't have imposing threats at wideout. Tre Tucker, Cody White, Dareke Young and Malik Benson don't offer a whole lot of intimidating threats on the outside.

The Patriots should be getting Christian Barmore back, who missed last week with a shoulder injury. He and Milton Williams haven't had their true star performance yet this year, so a game where stopping the run and Las Vegas' bigger personnels could be a great opportunity to start.

Can Offense Stack Good Performances?

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye shined last week against the Bills, throwing three touchdowns (one of them being the game winner). But we haven't seen him extend winning football into back-to-back weeks. Too often in 2026, Maye struggles with turnovers and the offense can't seem to get out of its own way.

That could change today, as Maye can start to truly right the ship that's been sailing the wrong direction. He'll have to do it with limited resources at the wide receiver position (only Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Chism are active).

"I'm trying to keep the same mindset when things don't go well, of next week and trying to bounce back from it," Maye said Wednesday. "Also, from this week, when you said, 'Riding the rollercoaster,' every week is a new week in this league, and every team is different and has different challenges. You know that it's any given week. Like I've said time and time again in this league, you have to play good football to end up on the right side of things."

Stopping Raiders' Stars

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders come into the game with two superstars on offense: running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. They've been big reasons for the surprising 3-1 start for Las Vegas. The Patriots will need to shut down both of these players if they want a chance to winning the game.

Jeanty, the sixth overall pick from a year ago, has 264 yards on the ground, but is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Bowers — arguably the league's best tight end already — has caught 16 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a pair of games.

"Really, Brock is a receiver," Vrabel said. "What he does at his size, the speed, the route craft, and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!