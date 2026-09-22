Most Important Patriots Postgame Quotes From Week 2 — And What They Mean Moving Forward

The New England Patriots are back in the win column — their first win since the AFC title game in January — and they're enjoying it. The vibes were a complete 180 from their disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener, and for good reason.

They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3 on the backs of another strong defensive performance.

"I'm proud of our defense, proud of everybody. You know, a lot of guys stepped up," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "We had a lot of injuries ... but we have to get healthy and figure out who's available."

Let's take a look into how the team reacted after their home-opening win at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Here are some of the biggest quotes from that afternoon, and what they might mean moving forward into Week 3.

Nothing Will Ruin Patriots' Victory Mood

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vrabel joked with a pair of reporters after the game that their questions weren't going to ruin his Sunday. He also answered questions about how well the defense performed, while others took time to respond about how the offense looks a step behind right now.

Mike Vrabel on getting consistent pressure on the quarterback: "That has to be the formula. You know what I mean? You have to affect the quarterback each and every week, and we have to do a better job and continue to do a good job of helping our quarterback be efficient, and he has a large part in that. But we know that that's the formula. I'm proud of our defense, proud of everybody."

Drake Maye on his connection with Romeo Doubs, including a 63-yard bomb: "I think I maybe even put it out in front a little more, he may have scored. But, good to get some big plays, and we had some big runs and we, with us, we feel like the more plays that we can have and pick up first downs, the more the X plays and the big plays will come. Because we have got guys that, we have got a great coaching staff that gets us in the right stuff and us just have got to go execute it."

Greg Van Roten on his performance replacing an injured Mike Onwenu: "I would say it was up and down. You know, we had some big plays, we had some negative plays, and that was kind of the story of our game today. (It) was just a little too inconsistent here and there, and we just got to clean that up as a group."

Elijah Ponder on Gabe Jacas' growth and development coming off the edge: "Gabe's a good player, and he's going to be a great player. He's taking the steps. You can tell he's engaged with everything we do, from 8 a.m. to whenever we leave the facility. He's always there. He's always looking at ways to get better."

Hunter Henry on the offense's early season struggles: "Offensive football is hard. You need all 11 guys on the same page on every single play. And we've got to be more consistent on doing that. So, obviously on some of those plays, we were able to do that. We've got to all look at ourselves in the mirror and try to keep getting better."

Morgan Moses on TreVeyon Henderson's rushing touchdown: "He hit that hole and he made it look easy for me. I wouldn't say it was my job, but he definitely made me look good on it, so I'll take it."

What This Means Heading Into Week 3:

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) and safety Kevin Byard III (31) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest takeaways from the win was about all the injuries that piled up. Onwenu's absence creates a hole on the offensive line that will need to be plugged up.

When you factor in the amount of pressures that piled up for the Steelers, coupled with Maye's struggles to open the year, the Patriots offense really hasn't looked pristine.

But Henry acknowledged that, and the hopes of what this group can do should be enough to power the Patriots into next week. They'll head to Jacksonville for their second road trip of the year, and the idea is that Maye builds more of a connection with Doubs and the other non-A.J. Brown receivers.

If he can't, it will be up to the defense to stop a Jaguars offense that's operating pretty well. The edge rushers, once heralded as a nothing burger, put together a fantastic showing. They sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and took the ball away twice. One of those was Jacas' first-career interception.

Two weeks in, and Jacas is just getting better every single day. If Dre'Mont Jones can't suit up (he left last week with a shoulder injury), Jacas has proved he's more than capable of taking over his spot.

Ultimately, there's no big grand takeaway from his game. It was a classic win and move on type of performance. One the Patriots needed to have, but it's not one that will foreshadow how the rest of the year will unfold.

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