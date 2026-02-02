Current Patriots Who Have Super Bowl Experience

For what's been a team that wasn't truly postseason tested, the New England Patriots do have a few players that can lend some insightful knowledge into what it's like to play in a Super Bowl.

The Patriots -- representing the AFC and just touching down ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks -- have a fairly young team. Led by explosive offensive weapons (Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson) and a defense well beyond its years (Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones), plenty of stars in New England made their postseason debuts this season.

Not these guys.

Here's a look at the five Patriots on the active roster who have played in a Super Bowl in their careers. Linebacker Darius Harris, who's currently on the practice squad injured reserve won't be listed -- he won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

TE Austin Hooper - 2016

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hooper was a rookie in Atlanta when the Falcons made Super Bowl LI. Playing against his former team, Hooper caught a 19-yard strike from MVP Matt Ryan for the second of the Falcons' three touchdowns in the first half. He finished the game with three catches for 32 total yards in what became the largest come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl history for the Patriots.

WR Mack Hollins - 2017

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

One year after Hooper played against his future team, Hollins also did the same. The rookie wideout was more of a rotational player for that Eagles team, and only played 17 offensive snaps in the team's Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

CB Carlton Davis - 2020

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) defends against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers, the once-miserable fanbase was treated to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. A major part of why Tampa Bay allowed just nine points to the high-flying Chiefs offense was because of Davis' play. He had five tackles in the game, finishing off a season where he had a career-best four interceptions.

LB Christian Elliss - 2022

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss (53) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Like Hollins, Elliss was more of a reserve player for the Eagles in their run to the Super Bowl. Playing against Kansas City, the linebacker played 24 special teams snaps in the team's thrilling 38-35 loss.

DT Milton Williams - 2022, 2024

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams is the only player on this list who's played in two Super Bowls prior to coming to New England. He was on the Eagles team that lost to the Chiefs in 2022 -- where he recorded just a single tackle. It was his performance in Super Bowl LIX that earned him the mega-contract with the Patriots. Williams had an MVP argument to be made in his name, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

