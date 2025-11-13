Patriots Rookie RB Among Five Players to Watch vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 12.
The Patriots (8-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets (2-7) are also fresh off a 27-20 Week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, their second win in as many weeks.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Jets.
TreVeyon Henderson
In the absence of incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson due to a toe injury, Henderson has been given the chance to showcase both the poise and prowess which is likely to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons for the foreseeable future. His exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him from his peers thus far.
During New England’s Week 10 victory over the Bucs, Henderson aligned on 51 snaps, bringing his total to 102 snaps over the last two games. The Pats’ 38th overall selection in April’s draft carried the ball 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. With the Jets ranked at 25th in the NFL in run defense, Henderson should find his share of early down success, with the possibility of his being used on third-down as a situational pass-catcher.
Kyle Williams
At long last, Williams arrived on the pro football scene during last weekend’s matchup in Tampa Bay. The Pats rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye as time expired in the first quarter. Not only was it the longest pass of Maye’s career, it was also the longest touchdown of the season for the Patriots. For added effect, Williams was estimated by ESPN’s NextGenStats to have reached a top speed of 21.78 mph on the run after his third career catch.
Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, he is also an adept route-runner. As such, he possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field. Despite their overall struggles this season, the Jets rank eighth in the league in pass defense, allowing a stingy 190.8 passing yards per game. However, it should be noted that without now former star running back Sauce Gardner patrolling the perimeter, Williams may once again get the chance to turn a short catch into a big-yardage gain.
Mack Hollins
While the pair of Patriots rookies may have stolen the show in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, it Hollins who led all receivers by aligning on 48 snaps, while catching six passes for 106 yards. The veteran receiver has now aligned on 62.5 percent of the Pats’ offensive snaps, the most of any player at his position. At his best, Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Therefore, Hollins may be in line for some additional looks as a pseudo-tight end, thanks largely in part to his sizable frame and the absence of veteran Austin Hooper — who is sidelined for this game while in concussion protocol.
Will Campbell
Where there’s a Will, there might be another Will?
While Jets’ edge rusher Will McDonald, IV has been known to cause havoc for interior offensive lineman, his long arms and speed make him a nightmarish matchup for opposing tackles. Accordingly, he should provide Campbell and his 73.3 pass-blocking grade (per PFF) with quite the test in Week 11. Still, it should be noted that McDonald is listed as questionable with a quad injury. If he is unable to suit up for this game, the Pats rookie may draw matchups against either linebacker/end Jermaine Johnson or defensive end Michael Clemons. No matter the opponent, Campbell will have his hands full with the Jets’ pass rush during this divisional matchup.
Robert Spillane
Whether it's absorbing double teams, ripping-off blocks, or making tackles, Spillane is routinely in the right place at the right time — and coincidentally the perfect place to impart his knowledge and leadership to his fellow defenders. With the Jets offense running almost exclusively on the legs of running back Breece Hall, Spillane is likely to be keeping his sharp eye on New York’s backfield. The Pats team leader in tackles should be expected to mirror Hall on designed runs, while also keeping him in sight on screens. Should Spillane find success in neutralizing Hall, the Pats defense should collectively be able to contain the Jets’ offense in Week 11.
