Injuries Pile Up In Patriots' Impressive Win
The New England Patriots, owners of the league's best winning streak, came down to Tampa Bay and knocked off the NFC South-leading Buccaneers in Week 10. The 28-23 win was impressive for a number of reasons, but one glaring black eye from the Patriots' seventh win in a row is how many players got banged up or injured in the effort.
"I always love the fight, that's why I love coaching them – it's (because) they fight and they compete," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame. "It's not always perfect, it's never going to be perfect, but I love the way that they compete."
With a short week coming up (the rival New York Jets will come to town for Thursday Night Football), the Patriots will need all hands on deck when it comes to rehabbing some of the players who went down against the Buccaneers. Here's a quick injury report, and which players should be all set to play when Week 11 rolls around.
RB Terrell Jennings
The young running back, who entered the game as the backup, left early after suffering a hamstring injury. In the first half, the CBS broadcast reported that Jennings was in and out of the blue medical tent before running on the sideline. He was quickly ruled out, and his status will be a question mark as starter Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) looks to return for his first game in three weeks.
RB TreVeyon Henderson
After Jennings left the game, the rookie finally had his breakout performance. His 150 total yards were a main reason why the Patriots won the game, but he also dealt with an injury scare. After Drake Maye ran into the back of Henderson on a scramble, the running back felt backwards and needed medical assistance. It didn't seem to impact him in the slightest, and his two long touchdowns certainly agree with that sentiment.
DT Christian Barmore
Barmore missed most of last season with blood clots, so his full return to the starting lineup has been one of the best stories on the Patriots' rejuvenated defense. Against Tampa Bay, the lineman went to the sideline with what the team called a back injury. Barmore was officially given a questionable designation, but didn't return to the game and watched the remainder from the bench. That will be a major storyline to watch ahead of a tough test with New York's Breece Hall.
LB Marte Mapu
The Patriots gave up a major third down conversion to the Buccaneers in the second half, but it was called back after an illegal pick play on wideout Sterling Shepherd. Mapu was on the receiving end of the illegal hit, but remained in the game. His main role this year has been on special teams, and should he not be able to go next week (he's also been constantly dealing with a neck injury), the Patriots will need to find a new personal protector on the punt unit.
CB Marcus Jones
This is one player the Patriots couldn't afford to lose. After Jones muffed and subsequently recovered a punt return, a hard hit from one of Tampa Bay's gunners left Jones on the field for an extended period of time. He would leave the game, but quickly return to the defensive huddle. It didn't appear that it was a major injury, and was more of a minor scare that New England avoided.
S Jaylinn Hawkins
Another defensive back with a minor injury, Hawkins was shaken up after making a tackle in the third quarter. It seemed like it was nothing more than getting the wind knocked out of him, as Hawkins ran off the field and later made one of the biggest plays of the game -- tackling Baker Mayfield in the backfield to get the ball back to New England's offense.
