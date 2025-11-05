Patriots Breakout Star Embracing Next Play Mentality
K'Lavon Chaisson continues to be one of the best signings the New England Patriots could have made in 2025. The edge rusher has been one of the team's most consistent players on the defensive line, and added to his numbers in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.
In the 24-23 win, Chaisson racked up two tackles and a sack on Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. It wasn't a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination for the Patriots defense, but they stood up when they needed to en route to earning the victory.
"We're Finding Ways To Get The Drive Stop"
"Grit and just a 'next play' mentality for sure," Chaisson said postgame. "Obviously, they made some plays when they had to. They have some key play makers. The receivers made some decent plays, just keeping the drive going. So, just every time we get back to the sideline, we're finding ways to get the drive stop, get off the field, and keep surviving."
"It means everything to us," linebacker Robert Spillane said. "We get 17 of these opportunities guaranteed, and you don't take them lightly. Each one of these games is going to show up big later down the season in November and December. When you're looking for a win, to come out of here with a win was huge for us today."
After a first half where it appeared apparent that New England may route the Falcons out of the building, the visitors settled in after halftime. Struggles to bring down Penix in the backfield, as well as blanketing star wideout Drake London in coverage, gave the Falcons glimmers of hope deep into the fourth quarter. It wasn't until a missed extra point by former Patriots kicker John Parker Romo let New England squeak by with their sixth-straight win.
"Most definitely, we're not going to overlook that," Chaisson said about the team's budding momentum. "We talked about it as a defense, the night before the game, just enjoy this and embrace what we've put on the table, what we put on film. We keep saying there's some things that we want to get better in, but it's a lot of things we're doing right and some things that got us to six in a row."
Chaisson Has Become One of New England's Brightest Stars
After signing a free agent contract for this season in March, Chaisson has been one of the best surprises for New England. The former first round pick, who sputtered out in stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, quickly made himself at home in New England.
Through nine games, Chaisson has recorded a team-high 5.5 sacks and even found the end zone for his first career touchdown earlier in the year. While his breakout -- and the Patriots' breakout -- might have people across the country a bit stunned, Chaisson says the players in the locker room aren't shocked.
"I guess it's been impressive to the outside, but I feel like, internally, we all know the standard that we set for ourselves and something that we know we're capable of," Chaisson said. "So, continuing every weekend, just to establish that run game and try to set a wall, so when we have the opportunity to rush the passer, we can be successful."
