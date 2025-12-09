Patriots' Drake Maye Pushing MLB Free Agents to Red Sox

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, now in his sophomore year, has gotten to know Boston sports fans over his short time playing in Foxborough. With the MLB winter meetings now underway, Maye recently shared a message for any free agents considering the Boston Red Sox in free agency, including a glowing review of the city's sports culture.

"The way this city and the New England area embraces sports, and professional sports players, is one of the cool things I've been a part of," Maye said on WEEI Afternoons.

"Watching them embrace me and embrace my teammates and some of the other athletes, and how beloved some of the famous guys - Big Papi and some of the greats. [Celtics' Jayson] Tatum right now, Pasta [David Pastrnak] with the Bruins. It's been really cool for me. I think it's the greatest sports city in the country."

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) signs an autograph for a fan after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"It's 24/7 caring about their teams and us, the Bruins, the Celtics, and the Red Sox. They care a great deal about us. I think it's the city of champions. That's what they say. We try to prove it and the fans take it well."

The MLB winter meetings conclude tomorrow, but the offseason continues for the Red Sox, and Maye's comments were a nice touch.

Drake Maye's Fan Appreciation

Drake "Drake Maye" Maye and the Patriots have had an astonishing 2025 season, and it follows that the fans would show them all the love they have to give. Just over a month ago, Maye gave fans a similar shoutout, and expressed his desire to impress the fanbase every week.

"I think they're excited about what we're doing," Maye said. "We're trying to give them something to cheer for and we've got to bring it every week. It's pretty cool to see some of the reactions you get."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"It's a reminder of the platform that I've been given and what we can do with it. To spread love and spread messages. I appreciate the way this city has embraced me, and we gotta keep going."

The Patriots, fresh off their bye week, will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, hoping to improve upon their 11-2 record. The Pats have a >99% chance of making the playoffs and a 32% chance of making it to the Super Bowl, per The Athletic. With the rest of their season, they will face the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

