Patriots Legend Recalls 'Welcome To The NFL' Moment

BOSTON --- Tedy Bruschi didn't know better during his first season with the New England Patriots.

Drafted 86th overall out of Arizona, the hard-hitting linebacker was trying to figure out his place on his new team in practice. One rep, he was covering Ben Coates -- one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history.

While he thought the rep went well against the Patriots Hall of Famer, turns out Bruschi was on the receiving end of some harsh words from Coates.

Speaking to Patriots fans at The Track at New Balance alongside former wide receiver Danny Amendola and current defensive tackle Milton Williams, Bruschi recalled what he referred to as his "welcome to the NFL" moment.

"When rookies come into the league, they have to learn tempo at certain times," Bruschi said. "There's full speed, there's half speed, there's shadow ... When you're a rookie, you just try to go as hard as you possibly can, and I was going up against one of the greatest tight ends in Patriots history, Ben Coates."

Bruschi's 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment

At the time in 1996, Coates had already established himself as a Patriots great. Drafted in 1991 out of Livingstone, Coates was already a premier tight end in the NFL. He was a First Team All-Pro back-to-back years before Bruschi was selected, and had made two Pro Bowls at that point.

For Bruschi, he was still trying to learn his position when he was tasked to cover Coates.

Nov 21, 1993; Miami, FL, USA; New England Patriots tight end Ben Coates (87) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Ben goes out for a pass route and I'm just putting my hands on him and I'm trying to get him re-routed," Bruschi continued. "Trying to do everything my coach told me. ... We're about 25 yards down the field, and I'm still putting my hands on him, and then we start jogging back to the huddle.

"He jogs back to the huddle and he turns to me and says, 'Hey, rook.' I said, 'Hey Ben, how's it going?' He said, 'If you ever touch me again, I'll break your arm.'"

Met with laughs, Bruschi made sure to clarify that he quickly learned what tempo he needed to play at, and when and when not to put his hands on the team's star players. He also flashed forward to a time in 2009 where Bruschi, who would retire that summer, was in Coates' shoes with another young rookie.

"I was on the punt team and (Julian Edelman) was on the punt return team. I protected and I released, and Julian Edelman was following me all the way down the field," Bruschi said. "Just hitting me all the time, hands on me, everything. After that play, I jogged back to the huddle and he was right next to me."

What did Bruschi tell the rookie wide receiver trying to make the team?

"Rook, you ever touch me again, I'll break your arm," he laughed. "Sort of a full circle moment."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!