Patriots Confident in Rookie WR After Kayshon Boutte Injury
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As legendary sports and entertainment mic man Jim Ross might say, “business may be about to pick up“ for New England Patriots rookie receiver Kyle Williams.
With head coach Mike Vrabel confirming that receiver Kayshon Boutte will remain “day-to-day” until further notice due to a hamstring injury, Williams appears to be New Engalnd’s choice for “next man up” in their wide receivers’ depth chart.
“Kyle's been learning a lot of different positions,” Vrabel said of Williams. “I'm excited that he'll probably get an opportunity here … It's just a lot of different personnel groups and alignments, and I think he settled down … Kyle should be ready to go here for us.”
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of first half and did not return. In his absence, Williams aligned in his stead, logging a season-high 31 snaps. The Patriots’ rookie was held without a catch on one target, which he seemingly missed due to a miscommunication with quarterback Drake Maye.
Since being selected by the Pats with pick 69 in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Washington State product has been widely praised for his speed, athleticism and explosive play-making ability on the football field. In theory, was projected to provide the Pats’ offense with a big-play threat who is capable of stretching the field — seemingly everything for which the Patriots have repeatedly been clamoring.
Yet, nine games into the regular-season, Williams has been statistically quiet. The 22-year-old has logged just two receptions for 20 yards while aligning on 122 snaps — beneath veterans Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins [as well as Boutte] on the positional depth chart.
Still, Williams’ relatively scant usage to date does not appear to be a cause for concern among the Patriots powers-that-be. In fact, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently assured Pats Nation that the rookie speedster is progressing according to plan.
“What we’ve done is look at the things we’re doing when the ball doesn’t come to you,” McDaniels explained. “Are you doing the right things? A lot of times he is. And I keep saying — I’ve said that I feel like I broken record — the ball hasn’t quite found him on certain things yet, but if it does, then we’ll see what that looks like.”
At his best, Williams is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown. In fact, the former 5’11” 190-pound receiver turned in a handful of impressive catches during both training camp and the preseason — leading to much excitement within Patriots Nation, as well as an increase in confidence for the Pats’ third-round draft pick.
Although Williams has yet to put that poise into practice in a game-day setting, McDaniels remains steadfast that the rookie’s day is close on the horizon.
“The fact that he continues to practice well, continues to have the ability to play at multiple positions gives him the ability to be in the game,” he explained. “We’re not [going to] put him in a position where he can’t get it.’ He’s in there running plays, so I think opportunities are there.”
Kyle Williams May Be More Than Just “Next Man Up”
The confidence McDaniels and Vrabel have in Williams is clearly supported by his impressive resume. Having split his collegiate career between Nevada and Washington State, he played in 50 career games – 25 for the University of Nevada from 2020-22 and 25 for Washington State from 2023-24. During that span, he amassed 248 receptions for 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 17 rushing attempts for 87 yards. In 2024, Williams started all 13 games and led team with 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Yet, Williams stats demonstrate only a portion of his potential. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, he is also an adept route-runner. As such, he possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field.
As the Patriots prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, McDaniels and the Patriots will undoubtedly be looking for ways to maximize the of talents their offense — especially Maye. If Williams can help the Pats’ offense stay afloat during Boutte’s absence, he may soon be known as more than just the team’s “next man up”
