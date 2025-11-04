Patriots' Stefon Diggs Reacts to Reaching Career Milestone
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is no stranger to achieving outstanding individual achievement on a football field.
From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. In fact, the veteran wideout notched another impressive career milestone during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium in Week 9.
Diggs’ first reception of the game came on an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. In that moment, Diggs became the 29th player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions — placing him fifth among all active players in receptions, behind Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce (1,041), Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (1,022), Baltimore Ravens wideout DeAndre Hopkins (994), and Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams (988.)
While Diggs understandably felt a great deal of pride in securing his second touchdown of the season — especially with celebrity girlfriend Cardi B in attendance — his reaction to attaining such a prestigious mark proved that his motives are driven by team success.
It’s great, it’s an honor … But it’s still early in the season,” Diggs told reporters postgame. “I just think we are at the halfway point. We are at a good spot. Could we be better? Hell yeah. Could we burst? We are only playing the guys in front of us.”
Stefon Diggs Has Upgraded the Patriots Offense
Through the first nine games of the season, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. On the season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 45 catches for 508 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.
Accordingly, his skill set has seemingly become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Still, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense is known for its complexity — a trait which often carries a tough road to assimilation for new pass catchers. Accordingly, Diggs is blending his upgrade into also providing a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline as a member of the Buffalo Bills, he was also voted a captain in his first year with the Houston Texans last season. Though he may not be carrying that distinction this season with New England, he is content to lead by example.
With the Patriots currently sitting at 7-2 — co-owners of the NFL’s best record — Diggs is eager to show his teammates that remaining focused on improving the team’s performance is the best way to ensure future success. In short, no individual accolade should ever take precedence over earning the victory each week.
“Envision and just take it one week at a time, man,” Diggs said. “You know, when it is early in the season and people come out with all these rankings, or where you could have been. Don’t drink the Kool Aid. That gets you distracted fast.”
