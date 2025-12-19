One Prospect From Each CFP Team That Should Interest Patriots
The New England Patriots remain exactly where they want to be this season -- right in the playoff mix. That doesn't mean that their front office and scouting department won't be across the country focusing on which college players can help the team in 2026.
With this year's College Football Playoff kicking off today, here's a look at one draft prospect from each of the 12 teams in the bracket who could make sense for New England in next year's class.
No. 1 Indiana: CB D'Angelo Ponds
Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis are the top two boundary corners on this team heading into next season, but the depth just isn't there for perimeter players at the position. They locked up Marcus Jones to handle the slot spot, but Ponds would make sense as a Day 2/3 pick who can immediately contribute.
The underclassman was tasked with guarding Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith -- arguably the top prospect in the 2027 class -- in the Big Ten Championship, and can find ways to chip in on special teams. Think the Isaiah Bolden and Kobee Minor draft selections from 2023 and 2025, respectively.
No. 2 Ohio State: OG Tegra Tshabola
The Patriots found two instant starters on this year's offensive line in the 2025 draft class, and they could potentially finding another with this player. Tshabola has been an anchor for the Buckeyes offensive line the past two seasons, starting 29 games and allowing just one sack at right guard between the two years.
Starting left guard Jared Wilson has been an impressive find for the Patriots, but his best position has always been at center. Should the Patriots want to rework their trenches next season, Tshabola could be an ideal fit at either guard position, either as a spot sparter or as the team's top backup.
No. 3 Georgia: TE Oscar Delp
The Patriots have gotten solid production from their top two tight ends (Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper), but the depth on the roster just isn't there at the position. Henry is locked in as one of Maye's favorite targets, while Hooper is slated to hit free agency in 2026.
Delp brings size and versatility to the position, and is likely slated as a player who will be taken in the first three rounds of next year's draft. His ability to contribute as a blocker is even more valuable that his receiving stats - which aren't going to wow anybody (19 receptions, 245 yards, one touchdown).
No. 4 Texas Tech: LB Jacob Rodriguez
Rodriguez fits what the Patriots like to do on the defensive side of the ball. The instinctive player finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was named college football's best linebacker this past season. Adding him into a room that already has Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens and Jahlani Tavai would be a dream come true for Mike Vrabel's defense.
There are concerns about his size at 6-foot-1, 235 lbs, but he's a cerebral player who has a knack for getting after the quarterback (and plug in on the offensive side of the ball, like he did to start his college career with Virginia).
No. 5 Oregon: S Dillon Thieneman
With Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson at the top of the depth chart, New England's safeties aren't as deep as some of the other position groups on the roster. Should Thieneman be on the board when the Patriots are picking at the back end of the first round, or deep into the second round, the Ducks' fast safety could be the pick.
Thieneman -- who spent two years at Purdue before transferring to Oregon -- is one of the draft's more sure-fire tacklers. He has a quick first step and can attack the ball carriers at the line of scrimmage. When going back into coverage, he can quickly adjust to the receivers and has a knack for making plays on the ball.
No. 6 Ole Miss: TE Dae'Quan Wright
Just like Delp from Georgia, Wright can be a nice depth addition to the Patriots offense. The big-bodied pass catcher can line up at tight end or wide receiver, and also shine as an in-line blocker -- an improvement to what current tight end-turned-fullback Jack Westover has been this year.
He's caught 30 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns this year for the Rebels, and is one of the most underappreciated players in the country. Should the Patriots hope to grab Wright, who excels in running down the seam, he'd likely cost a third or fourth round pick.
No. 7 Texas A&M: RB Le'Veon Moss
TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are going to be New England's top two running backs next season, but the third spot has been a wheel that consantly changes. Terrell Jennings has been solid in that role, but has dealt with a myriad of injuries (knee, concussion).
If the Patriots wanted to add a running back for the second-straight year in the draft, Moss should be a player they keep their eyes on. The recent Senior Bowl invite plays similar to Miami Dolphins star (and fellow Texas A&M alum) De'Von Achane, but has been dealing with an ankle injury that's held him out since October.
No. 8 Oklahoma: DE R Mason Thomas
Should New England decide to go with defense in the first round, Thomas might make his name worth mentioning. A player who is sure to climb up draft boards during the offseason, the Oklahoma captain can add a strong force on the edge that already boasts names like Anfernee Jennings, Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson (who's set to be a free agent at the end of the year).
He's young, just 21 years old, and has dealt with a lingering quadriceps injury this season. But he's a flashy edge rusher with strong moves against offensive tackles. He's racked up 15.5 sacks over the last two years (6.5 this year), and is one of the top edge rushers in the class. He should be taken in the first 50 picks in April.
No. 9 Alabama: OT Kadyn Proctor
They took Will Campbell to solidify the left tackle spot in 2025, now they have a shot to do the same on the other side of the line. Proctor has slipped this season, falling from what some experts though would be a top 10 player into someone likely available at the back half of the first round. He's a physically menacing player, and can be a great replacement for Morgan Moses at right tackle -- who's played well this year in his own right.
He'll be 20 years old when he will get drafted, but the 6-foot-7 tackle is athletic enough to play fullback, something he's done in waves with the Crimson Tide. He's a similar prospect to Penei Sewell, maybe not as refined as he was when he was coming out of Oregon, but is a close comparison.
No. 10 Miami: OT Markell Bell
Like Proctor, Bell is a beast in stature. The senior is the Hurricanes' starting left tackle and is two inches taller than his counterpart from Alabama. He weighs 340 pounds, good for one of the biggest tackle prospects ever, but has good length to succeed as a depth player in the NFL.
Over the last few years, the Patriots have prioritized adding reserve players along the offensive line through the draft. In 2025, they took Marcus Bryant out of Missouri with one of their final picks, likely where Bell will get drafted in his own draft. Mike Vrabel wants to continue to get tougher in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and adding Bell would help.
No. 11 Tulane: QB Jake Retzlaff
A quarterback? After the season Drake Maye is having? Couldn't be! Yep, Retzlaff is on this list after making waves (pun intended) during his college career with BYU and Tulane. threw for 3,595 yards with the Cougars between 2023 and 2024, before transferring to Tulane this past summer after being informed he would likely be suspended by BYU for admitting to participating in premarital sex.
Maye is entrenched as New England's starter, and will be for some time. But with Josh Dobbs on what will be a one-year deal, and Tommy DeVito being nothing more than a clipboard holder in his first season with the Patriots, they could look to add a new face to the quarterback room for 2026.
No. 12 James Madison: S Jacob Thomas
You'll be hard pressed to find many draft-caliber prospects on this JMU team, but Thomas may be one of the few (along with wideout Nick DeGerrano). Thomas is a senior who stayed with the Dukes for four seasons, racking up 193 tackles in the process. In 2024, he had been named Second Team All-Sun Belt and an VaSID Second Team All-State defensive back.
He'll likely be a priority free agent following the draft, but the safety position was one of the few the Patriots really spent on during the undrafted period last year. With a strong showing against Oregon, he'll have some teams interested for sure.
