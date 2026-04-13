One Patriots CB Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones are a fantastic trio at the top of the New England Patriots cornerback depth chart for 2026. But the depth that is needed for a full NFL season just isn't in place yet.

The team signed Kindle Vildor in free agency to add to a group that also included Brandon Crossley, Charles Woods and Marcellas Dial. Crossley hasn't suited up for a regular season NFL game, while Dial is coming off of a torn ACL. There needs to be some added juice to that room for training camp.

That's where this comes in. Before the Patriots take the field this summer to begin defending their AFC East and conference titles, they'll need to add a few new faces during the draft later this month. Here's one potential addition at cornerback that New England could pounce on in each round.

Round 1: Chris Johnson, San Digeo State

Aug 26, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (21) celebrates after a stop against the Ohio Bobcats during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Some of the best cornerbacks in the draft are slotted to go early in the first round, including the Tennessee duo of Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood. But Johnson could potentially be the best one out of the bunch -- and he's only projected to go in the late first round or early second. The instinctive player returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season, and runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Round 2: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) reacts with the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots' need for a cornerback likely won't be as high as a first or second round pick, but a player like Ponds could be a fun add to the secondary. The undersized Ponds, who was a James Madison transfer, is fantastic in short areas and can use his speed to cover any wide receiver. Like Johnson, he has the ability to take any interception back for six points and can easily slide in as a starting nickel.

Round 3: Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Lee originally began his career at the junior college level before jumping to Kansas State and Texas A&M. He had eight pass breakups in 2025, a team high, and had 10 the year prior. Primarily a boundary cornerback, Lee is much better in man coverage than he is in zone. There's times where he'll get burned in coverage, but he's a great developmental add to close day two.

Round 4: Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defensive back Charles Demmings (21) intercepts a pass as Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks during the FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Jacksonville State Gamecocks lead Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 21-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the top FCS prospects in this year's rookie class, Demmings is a great cover cornerback. He has solid ball production during his college career -- which included six interceptions the last two seasons -- and continued to put his name on the map for his athleticism. He'll be able to chip on special teams as a potential gunner, and can grow into a fourth or fifth corner for the Pats.

Round 5: TJ Hall, Iowa

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) runs a drill during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 230422 Iowa Spring Fb 065 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall is a young prospect, and has dealt with injuries in the past, but the talent is there. He was Iowa's leader in pass breakups this past year (10), and recorded 47 tackles in 11 starts. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten corner who has fast game speed. At times, he gets caught up in man coverage, but could be a steal for the Patriots if he remains on the board in the fifth round.

Round 6: Preston Hodge, Colorado

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hodge had a great senior season for Colorado, where he broke up 13 passes as a perimeter defender. The Patriots have plenty of day three picks, including four in the sixth round, and could easily add to their depth here. Hodge -- a 23-year-old Texas native -- could also reunited with his former teammate, DeMario Douglas, who played with him at Liberty in 2022.

Round 7: Collin Wright, Stanford

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Collin Wright (6) gestures after a California Golden Bears incomplete pass during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of Stanford's captains last season, Wright is a redshirt junior who started three seasons worth of games. The six-foot corner isn't the fastest player in the position group coming through the draft, but his range in coverage and ability to get physical will help him get into a camp. He'll have plenty of room to grow in an NFL defense, and could be a solid practice squad candidate for New England.

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