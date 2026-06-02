Patriots Suffer Major Blow at TE, Place Newcomer On IR

The New England Patriots got major news for their offense this season when their trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was completed. But in all the hoopla of acquiring the star wide receiver, the team had to make a pretty tough roster decision that got lost in the shuffle.

The team announced that they placed tight end Julian Hill on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Because he was placed on IR before roster cutdowns in August, Hill's season is now over. The tight end had signed a three-year deal with New England in March after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill's contract was set to pay $15 million total over his three-year stint, good money for what was expected to be a key contributor on the roster. After struggling to make an imprint with Miami, and not receiving a contract tender this offseason, Hill came to New England to replace the departing Austin Hooper.

His career stats -- 33 catches for 288 receiving yards -- don't jump off the screen, but his ability to impact the game as a blocker was part of the reason why he landed with the Patriots.

"Really kind of improved each year that he’s been in it," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said earlier in the offseason. "And you know, we think there’s probably still some meat on the bone in the passing game as well for him, but certainly a physical tough guy at the point of attack."

When speaking to the media, Hill was adamant about being a team-first player that didn't care it got done. He just said that he wanted to help get it done.

"Man, I want to win," Hill said in May. "When you tell me to do something, that’s my focus and I’m going to do it. So if they say we need you to catch five more passes this year, block this guy, whatever it is, I’m going to do."

That mindset made him a perfect to be the Patriots' TE2 this season, but that will have to wait until next season.

New England Patriots tight end Julian Hill speaks to the media following the team's voluntary offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"I appreciate the game. I play the game the right way. It’s not pretty," Hill said back in March. "I’m not the guy that’s always catching the touchdowns, getting all the balls thrown to him. I’m a guy that’s going to work to do his job and do his job the right way. Support his teammates, love on his teammates, hold guys accountable, hold myself accountable. You know, walk into that fire, man. If there’s a guy pushing up on Drake Maye, I’m going to be the first one there."

In the team's first open OTA practice, Hill caught one pass in 11-on-11s.

What Does This Mean For Rest Of TEs?

For weeks, I've been writing that Hill was going to get a spot on the roster as one of three tight ends (along with Hunter Henry and rookie Eli Raridon). That has since changed, and will put some more pressure on the shoulders of the Notre Dame rookie. Raridon will now be asked to carry a larger load in the offense, as will the backups now with a better shot of making the team.

Right now, the Patriots have three tight ends that were fighting for what appeared to be a spot on the practice squad. Now there's a chance to earn a role on the team as the TE3, and a few guys have legitimate chances.

Second-year CJ Dippre, who impressed the coaches last year as an undrafted free agent, feels like he would be a good fit for the in-line blocking role. So does rookie Tanner Arkin, who's 6-foot-4, 260 pound frame is an ideal fit.

The Patriots could also have Jack Westover change positions once again. Last summer, he switched from tight end to fullback after an injury to Brock Lampe. With an opening now, Westover could return to the position that he originally entered the NFL playing.

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