Patriots Week 4 Inactives vs. Bills: Several Key Names Won't Be Playing

BUFFALO — The New England Patriots are back on the game field, and they have a massive opportunity to wash away last week's brutal 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're set to do battle against the 3-0 Buffalo Bills, who've gotten out to the best start out of any team in the AFC.

But the Patriots won't be at full strength. Quarterback Drake Maye — who was on the injury report with a right shoulder ailment — will remain on the field, but several other big names (primarily on the defensive side of the ball) won't suit up.

Here's all the players on both the Patriots and Bills that won't be dressing for their Week 4 battle:

Patriots Inactives Bills Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) WR Skyler Bell TE Tanner Arkin OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) OT Dametrious Crownover OT Jude Bowry DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) DT T.J. Sanders (illness) CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) EDGE Mike Danna CB Channing Canada (hamstring) CB Christian Benford (toe) N/A S Jalon Kilgore

The biggest losses are Gonzalez and Barmore, who missed all three of the Patriots practices this week. Gonzalez was spotted in the locker room on Wednesday, but his weekly media availability was canceled as reporters waited for him to speak. He would later chat with Mike Vrabel at his locker.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barmore's absence will mean a larger workload for Cory Durden and DaQuan Jones. It also means that Leonard Taylor III — who was inactive the last two weeks — will return to the field for game action.

Morton has yet to see the field this season, and will only get snaps if both Maye and backup Tommy DeVito leave with injuries.

Banged Up Players Return After Missing Last Week

Against the Steelers, the Patriots lost several players to injuries (Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Onwenu, Craig Woodson, Eli Raridon, Dell Pettus). All of those players didn't end up playing the next week, and both Onwenu and Pettus were placed on injured reserve.

Now, after a good week of practice, Raridon (thigh), Jones (shoulder) and Woodson (shoulder) are all active. All of them came into the game with questionable designations, but didn't miss a practice this week. Additionally, fullback Reggie Gilliam, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and linebacker Christian Elliss will all play after being listed as questionable.

Jones was a big loss last week when the team traveled to Jacksonville, as his power off the edge was missed. He didn't give a 100% answer when asked if he would play on Thursday, but was happy how he progressed in his recovery.

"I'm feeling great," Jones said in front of his locker. "Feeling better and better every single day. Our training staff gas done a great job of rehabbing me, making sure I'm good."

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) reacts after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodson's return might cut into the playing time of Jaylen Reed, who stepped up last week in his place. With Raridon's return to the field, he could also add another element to a passing attack that has struggled to open the year. The rookie tight end remains the only player to catch a touchdown pass this season.

Charles Woods Will Be Featured More

Without Gonzalez and Canada, the Patriots will have to rely a lot more on Woods — who's filled into his role as the team's top cornerback backup. He stepped up into a larger spot after Carlton Davis missed Week 2 with a neck injury. He's up to the task, according to Davis.

"(He's) just more mature, understanding how to be a better professional," Davis said on Friday. "He's coming in the facility earlier. He's put more time into his craft and showing up."

The Patriots also have Karon Prunty and Kindle Vildor (elevated from the practice squad) on the game day roster. They'll be tasked with stopping a passing offense that features D.J. Moore, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir.

The Patriots and Bills will officially kick off at 1 p.m. EST from the new Highmark Stadium, the first time the Patriots will place in the newly-built stadium. The $2.1 billion stadium originally broke ground in 2023 and officially opened its doors in Week 2 for the Bills home opener. The Patriots had plenty of success in the last Ralph Wilson/Highmark Stadium, going 32-20 all time — and they were the only team to play there at least 10 times to finish with a winning record.

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