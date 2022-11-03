Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Roster Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a couple roster moves Thursday, via Twitter.

Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has been placed on the practice squad injured/reserve list.

Tagovailoa-Amosa, a 23-year-old Notre Dame product, was waived as part of the Aug. 31 roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

He made three combined tackles in the Raiders' preseason.

Tagovailoa-Amosa is the cousin of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and University of Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

The young defensive end started in all but three games for Notre Dame throughout its last three seasons.

In the 2020-21 season, he registered 17 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa followed it up with a strong final collegiate campaign, recording 25 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Along with this transaction, the Raiders added wide receiver Malik Turner to the practice squad.

Turner was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

He saw action in three games for San Francisco this season, having taken a total of one offensive snap and 50 special-teams snaps.

Turner had formerly played 20 games for the Dallas Cowboys and before that, played 21 games for the Seattle Seahawks, where he made three career starts.

The wideout totaled 149 receiving yards in his two seasons in Dallas and 265 in his two seasons in Seattle. He scored three touchdowns for the Cowboys last season.

Turner was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in July of 2018.

He ended his collegiate career with the University of Illinois in the top 10 in program history for receiving yards and receptions.

