Ravens React to WR Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens are excited after signing Rashod Bateman to a three-year contract extension.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) breaks
Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) breaks / Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
It's a good day for many within the Baltimore Ravens organization after Rashod Bateman signed a three-year, $15 million extension on Wednesday.

General manager Eric DeCosta released a statement after news of the extension broke.

"We are pleased to announce that we have extended Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season," DeCosta's statement reads. "Congratulations to "Bate" and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

DeCosta wasn't alone in congratulating Bateman. His teammate, receiver Tylan Wallace, also took to social media to give props to Bateman.

Bateman's contract came a little over a week before he was due to have an answer on whether the Ravens would accept or decline his fifth-year option. Had the Ravens declined the option, he would have been a free agent at season's end. However, the extension is a sign that the Ravens are excited about Bateman and his future.

While he has struggled in his first three NFL seasons with injuries, his youth and talent cannot be denied. At just 24 years old, Bateman enters his fourth NFL season as healthy as he has ever been, and with a new contract, there's hope that the best is yet to come for him and the Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

