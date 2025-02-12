Raven Country

Analyst: Ravens Could Cut Lamar Jackson's Favorite Weapon

The Baltimore Ravens playmaker may have played his last done with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews, 29, faces free agency, and while he has been a massive part of the Ravens since he was drafted out of Oklahoma in 2018, the buck may stop here.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes there is a world where the Ravens could cut Andrews before encountering the final year of his deal.

"Andrews is still a top-tier tight end. While he started the 2024 season slowly—likely because of the leg and ankle injuries he suffered late in 2023—he finished the year with 673 yards and 11 touchdowns on 55 receptions. The Ravens aren't going to simply dismiss one of their most reliable pass-catchers," Knox writes.

"Yet, Baltimore does face a dicey cap situation, and Andrews is set to carry a cap hit of $16.9 million in the final year of his contract. The Ravens could save $11 million in cap space by trading him or by releasing him before March 16.

"Parting with Andrews is an option DeCosta may have to consider. While the tight end is one of Jackson's favorite targets, fellow tight end Isaiah Likely has also been productive and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Likely will turn 25 in April and might make more sense for Baltimore's long-term plans.

"Of course, a restructure and an extension could make more sense in relation to the 2025 season and Baltimore's open playoff window. Andrews is set to earn a base salary of $7 million, which could be reduced as part of a new agreement."

The Ravens really like Andrews, which could cloud the judgment of the decision. That being said, DeCosta and the front office have made difficult choices before, and that could be the case here once again.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News