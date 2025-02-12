Analyst: Ravens Could Cut Lamar Jackson's Favorite Weapon
The Baltimore Ravens have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to tight end Mark Andrews.
Andrews, 29, faces free agency, and while he has been a massive part of the Ravens since he was drafted out of Oklahoma in 2018, the buck may stop here.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes there is a world where the Ravens could cut Andrews before encountering the final year of his deal.
"Andrews is still a top-tier tight end. While he started the 2024 season slowly—likely because of the leg and ankle injuries he suffered late in 2023—he finished the year with 673 yards and 11 touchdowns on 55 receptions. The Ravens aren't going to simply dismiss one of their most reliable pass-catchers," Knox writes.
"Yet, Baltimore does face a dicey cap situation, and Andrews is set to carry a cap hit of $16.9 million in the final year of his contract. The Ravens could save $11 million in cap space by trading him or by releasing him before March 16.
"Parting with Andrews is an option DeCosta may have to consider. While the tight end is one of Jackson's favorite targets, fellow tight end Isaiah Likely has also been productive and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Likely will turn 25 in April and might make more sense for Baltimore's long-term plans.
"Of course, a restructure and an extension could make more sense in relation to the 2025 season and Baltimore's open playoff window. Andrews is set to earn a base salary of $7 million, which could be reduced as part of a new agreement."
The Ravens really like Andrews, which could cloud the judgment of the decision. That being said, DeCosta and the front office have made difficult choices before, and that could be the case here once again.
